Amitabh Bachchan and family off to Russia, phones are their shared passion. See pics

Amitabh Bachchan’s new blog is about his family holidays in St Petersburg, Russia where a world cup football match between France and Belgium will take place tonight. The Bachchan family had a whale of a time travelling together.

Amitabh Bachchan shared a couple of pictures on his official Instagram page, and one of them was of his son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter Shweta Nanda, granddaughter Navya and grandson at the airport and all of them are super busy looking at their phones. He captioned the picture, “... the family that Mobiles together, stays together...”

He also shared a picture of his grandkids Navya and Agstya Nanda and captioned it, “.... and then the grandchildren.. they be the best .. when did they grow up - Navya Naveli & Agastya..”

The family also had some salad in the flight and the actor shared a picture on his blog and wrote,”.. and the joys of being with the family are indeed ‘salad’ days ..!!”

Abhishek Bachchan then shared a picture of their landing, and wrote, “Touchdown. St Petersburg.”

Amitabh Bachchan is a big sports fan, especially cricket. His son also has an inclination for sports as he owns two sports club - Chennaiin FC and Jaipur Pink Panthers.