 Amitabh Bachchan and family off to Russia, phones are their shared passion. See pics | bollywood | Hindustan Times
  • Tuesday, Jul 10, 2018
  •   °C  
  • e-paper
Today in New Delhi, India
Jul 10, 2018-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Amitabh Bachchan and family off to Russia, phones are their shared passion. See pics

Amitabh Bachchan and his family members are sports enthusiasts. They are in Russia to watch a world cup football match.

bollywood Updated: Jul 10, 2018 20:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Bachchan family.
The Bachchan family.

Amitabh Bachchan’s new blog is about his family holidays in St Petersburg, Russia where a world cup football match between France and Belgium will take place tonight. The Bachchan family had a whale of a time travelling together.

Amitabh Bachchan shared a couple of pictures on his official Instagram page, and one of them was of his son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter Shweta Nanda, granddaughter Navya and grandson at the airport and all of them are super busy looking at their phones. He captioned the picture, “... the family that Mobiles together, stays together...”

... the family that Mobiles together, stays together..

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

He also shared a picture of his grandkids Navya and Agstya Nanda and captioned it, “.... and then the grandchildren.. they be the best .. when did they grow up - Navya Naveli & Agastya..”

The family also had some salad in the flight and the actor shared a picture on his blog and wrote,”.. and the joys of being with the family are indeed ‘salad’ days ..!!”

Don't mind the dark clouds, soar high regardless! #Believe

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on

Abhishek Bachchan then shared a picture of their landing, and wrote, “Touchdown. St Petersburg.”

Amitabh Bachchan is a big sports fan, especially cricket. His son also has an inclination for sports as he owns two sports club - Chennaiin FC and Jaipur Pink Panthers.

tags

more from bollywood