Amitabh Bachchan is amazed at Taapsee Pannu’s insatiable energy for films

At his prime, Amitabh Bachchan would do two to three shifts in a day, working in multiple films at the same time, putting a huge strain on his health. Advancing age has meant that he does far few films but is still spoken about his energy. However, he has the enthusiasm of a child in him and never tires of complimenting his younger co-stars for their dedication to their craft, their discipline and focus. No wonder, he thinks rather highly of his Pink and Badla co-star Taapsee Pannu.

Sharing the trailer of Mulk on Twitter, the Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee film, Amitabh asked the young actor just how does her manage to do so many films in a year. Writing in Punjabi, he wrote: “Oye kudiye, kiniyaan picturaan karege yaar ik saal vich?”

the trailer of 'Mulk' .. my wishes and love ..@taapsee .. oye kudiye , kiniyaan picturaan karege yaar ik saal vich ?? — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 9, 2018

Replying to Amitabh’s tweet, Taapsee wrote, “Hahahahaha. Sir aap haan karo ek do aur karte hai saath mein.”

Hahahahaha. Sir aap haan karo ek do aur karte hai saath mein. ❤️❤️❤️ — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 9, 2018

Amitabh and Taapsee have, of course, been co-stars and their equation and comfort has been evident all along. In Pink, Amitabh essays an eccentric yet talented aging lawyer who chooses to don his black coat when a group of girls, including Taapsee’s character, are sexually harassed and threatened by gang of men with powerful political connections. Their courtroom interaction was totally convincing with a vulnerable Taapsee matching up to a maverick Amitabh.

The duo will again be seen together in Sujoy Ghosh’s Badla. The film’s team was in Glasgow in Scotland for an extended shoot. All three of them kept their fans informed about the goings-on from the faraway land.

Taapsee Pannu at the trailer launch of Mulk in Mumbai on July 9, 2018. (IANS)

Meanwhile, Mulk’s trailer (and teaser before) has piqued audience attention with its gripping subject. Rishi plays an aging Muslim gentleman whose patriotism is questioned after his family member was found guilty of a terror act. The family is, of course, caught in a hopeless situation—on the one hand, it is trying to bring back their child from the clutches of fundamentalist forces and, on the other, they are almost broken under the pressure of an unyielding state.

Mulk promises to have edge-of-the-seat courtroom scenes with Ashutosh Rana, playing the prosecutor.

