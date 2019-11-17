Amitabh Bachchan is impressed with Javed Akhtar as lyricist recites poem on words and their meanings. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 13:26 IST

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan has praised lyricist-writer Javed Akhtar and shared a video in which he can be seen reciting his poem ‘Lafz Aur Mane’. It is an old video from Kunal Kamra’s Shut Up Kunal. The episode also featured political analyst Yogendra Yadav with Javed.

“Mujhe to yeh lagta hai ki ye lavz na ho sakte hain behtar, garv hai mujhe is par ki likhne wale hain ise Javed khtar (I feel these words can’t be made any better and I am proud that Javed Akhtar wrote this),” tweeted Amitabh.

Javed Saheb .. kya baat hai .. bahut khoob .. 👏

मुझे तो ये लगता है की ये लब्ज़ हो सकते हैं न और बेहतर

गर्व है मुझे इस पर की लिखने वाले हैं इसे जावेद अख़्तर https://t.co/yeHkZz8bNu — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 17, 2019

Amitabh and Javed have worked together in hit films including Sholay and Deewar. Talking about writing some Amitabh’s most successful and memorable films, Javed recently said, “We did not keep Amitabh Bachchan in mind while writing our earlier films, like Zanjeer, Deewar or Sholay. But after watching those performances, we felt he suits these roles the best. Nobody could have done it better. The same can be said about Don. We had the story. The film was not written keeping him in mind. But after writing the script, we felt he would be ideal for the role.”

Earlier talking about Amitabh, Javed had said, “Amitabh Bachchan is very special not because he is successful. To be Amitabh Bachchan, you need to be a great actor, very disciplined and a very kind person. His achievement is not his success, his achievement is how he kept his success under his control keeping his decency above his success. I did my last film with him, Main Azaad Hoon, but he was acting as if it was his first film. I admire his acting but respect him as a person.”

Amitabh is currently hosting popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. He has Ayushmann Khurrana’s Gulabo Sitabo in the pipeline in which he sports a heavy white beard and prosthetics. Amitabh also plays a pivotal role in Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming film, Brahmastra that brings together Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt for the first time.

