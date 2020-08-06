e-paper
Amitabh Bachchan kicks coronavirus in new photo with Abhishek Bachchan, shares motivational poem

Amitabh Bachchan kicks coronavirus in new photo with Abhishek Bachchan, shares motivational poem

Amitabh Bachchan shared a new Instagram post featuring his son, Abhishek Bachchan. In the picture, the 77-year-old actor was seen ‘kicking’ the coronavirus.

bollywood Updated: Aug 06, 2020 06:40 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Amitabh Bachchan shared a new photo with Abhishek Bachchan.
Amitabh Bachchan shared a new photo with Abhishek Bachchan.
         

Amitabh Bachchan is kicking the coronavirus to the curb, literally, in a new picture that also features his son, Abhishek Bachchan. The 77-year-old actor also shared a motivational poem written by his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

In the picture shared on his Instagram page, Amitabh and Abhishek are seen on a sports ground. A pictorial representation of the coronavirus is morphed onto a football, so it appears as if Amitabh is kicking the coronavirus as Abhishek looks on.

“Dhanush utha, prahaar kar, Tu sabse pehle vaar kar, Agni si dhadhak-dhadhak, Hiran si sajag sajag, Sinh si dahaad kar, Ruke na tu thake na tu, Jhuke na tu thame na tu (Pick up the bow and strike, Be the one to strike first, Flare up like the fire, Be alert like the deer, Roar like the lion, Don’t stop, don’t get tired, Don’t bow down, don’t stop),” the poem in his caption read.

 

Amitabh and Abhishek were admitted to the Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus on July 11. While Amitabh was discharged on August 2, after three weeks of treatment, Abhishek continues to be hospitalised.

Also read: Shweta Nanda tells brother Abhishek Bachchan to ‘hang in there’ as he remains hospitalised for Covid-19

On Wednesday, Abhishek shared a picture of his medical chart, which showed that a discharge was not on the cards anytime soon. “Hospital day: 26. Discharge plan: NO! Come on Bachchan, you can do it!! #believe,” he wrote in his caption. Fans and well-wishers sent him words of encouragement and positivity.

After Amitabh’s discharge, Abhishek had shared on Twitter, “I, Unfortunately due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. I’ll beat this and come back healthier! Promise.”

Abhishek’s wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya had also tested positive for the coronavirus last month. They were discharged from the hospital on July 27.

