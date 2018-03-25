Amitabh Bachchan makes a strong pitch for Shoebite’s release, says don’t kill creativity

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has made a fervent appeal to ensure that his yet-to-be-released film, Shoebite, sees the light of day.

On Sunday, the actor shared two posters from the film, and wrote: “T 2753 - PLEASE .. PLEASE ... PLEASE .. Utv & Disney , or whoever else has it .. Warners , whoever .. JUST RELEASE THIS FILM .. !! lot of hard labour been put in ..???? don’t KILL creativity !!”

Shoebite stars Amitabh as an old man who sets out on a journey of self discovery. It has been directed by ace filmmaker Shoojit Sircar. It is unclear what went wrong and why the film hasn’t been released.

As per some reports, the film remains entangled in a legal battle between production houses.

The lyrics for the film have been provided by none other than Gulzar.

Shoebite now joins the list of films which could not get released. These include Libaas starring Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi, Anurag Kashyap’s first film Paanch (despite being screened at many film festivals across the world), and Sunny Deol’s Mohalla Assi, directed by Chandra Prakash Dwivedi of Chanakya fame.

Meanwhile, Amitabh has some other interesting films in his kitty. Thugs of Hindostan, which also stars Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh, and 102 Not Out, where Amitabh will share screen space with his co-star in many films in the past, Rishi Kapoor. They will appear as father and son in the film.

