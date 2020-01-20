Amitabh Bachchan makes emotional speech at Ritu Nanda’s prayer meet, Shweta and Jaya wipe away tears

bollywood

Jan 20, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan and members of the Nanda and Kapoor families gathered to pay their last respects to Ritu Nanda, who died on Tuesday at the age of 71. Videos being shared online show the actor paying tribute to her at a prayer meet organised over the weekend.

Seen in the video are his wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and members of the Kapoor family, including Rishi Kapoor, who also made a speech. The video includes glimpses of others such as Randhir Kapoor and wife Babita, Rajiv Kapoor, Rima Jain and husband Manoj Jain, Shammi Kapoor’s wife Neila Devi, and Shweta and Nikhil Nanda’s children, Navya and Agastya.

Shweta and Jaya Bachchan can be seen breaking down at the prayer meet, and wiping away tears. The ceremony was accompanied by an emotional rendition of the song, Jeena Yahaan Marna Yahaan.

Amitabh had written an emotional blog post mourning her demise. "An ideal daughter, an ideal sister, an ideal wife, an ideal Mother, an ideal in-law, an ideal Mother-in-Law, and an ideal friend.. has left us for good in a distance we cannot cover.. for now..!!" he wrote in his blog.

He continued: "The rites are over.. to ashes they have been reduced.. a crowded hall in the home filled with the close-knitted relatives and dear friends, embrace break down, hold hands, hold...and the silence of condolence gradually creeps in...polite conversation, of reminisce, of association, of happy times spent together, of the fight and struggle for the ailment for years.. and most of all the loneliness of them that are left behind.. the vacuum.. the emptiness.. the presence that filled up the entire home.. lost and gone...that empty favourite chair .. that corner of preference .. the unstinted care and concern for all when present , now suddenly not in existence."

