Amitabh Bachchan, Manisha Koirala remember makeup artiste Pandhari Juker: ‘My very first makeup was done by him’

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 15:44 IST

Actor Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to announce the death of veteran Bollywood makeup artiste Pandhari Juker. He also mentioned how Juker was the first person to do his makeup.

“Pandhari Juker, passes away, prayers, condolences. Pioneer, iconic make up Artist, of Film Industry .. trained all the prominent makeup artists of today .. brilliant, professional and a most endearing personality .. my very first make up was done by him,” Amitabh wrote. “Pandhari Juker .. no more .. the Master, the Icon, the Ultimate make up artist .. passes away .. He touched hundreds of faces and enhanced them .. but it was the hundreds of hearts that he touched that endeared us to him ..Prayers,” he added.

Manisha Koirala shared that her first makeup, too, was done by Juker. “My first makeup was done by dada, who is adored and respected by all.. there will be no one like him..we will miss you dada..was a blessing that you did my makeup amongst such great actresses,” she wrote in a tweet.

Madhuri Dixit also shared her condolences. “Saddened to hear of the passing of Pandhari Dada, who has worked with everyone from Meena kumari to Madhubala to today. I have very fond memories of him working together in Tezaab, Ram Lakhan & many more. He made everyone look beautiful & elegant on screen. May soul rest in peace,” she wrote.

Abhishek Bachchan tweeted about Juker, calling him ‘godfather of makeup in the industry’. “RIP Pandhari Dada. The Godfather of make-up in the industry. Was blessed that I, at least got to sit on his make-up chair just once. It was an honour and a dream. He’ll make the heavens look even more beautiful now. Condolences and prayers to his family and students,” he wrote in a tweet.

Sonali Kulkarni wrote, “He not only made us look beautiful with his Midas touch.. He made generations and decades of our industry beautiful.. taught selflessly.. worked beyond regionality.. RIP PandhariDada Ever grateful for your art and your contribution.”

