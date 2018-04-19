Amitabh Bachchan on Kathua rape: Won’t discuss this issue, feel disgusted

Few days after many Bollywood celebrities took to the streets to protest the Kathua and Unnao rape case, a hurt Amitabh Bachchan asked media not to rake up the issue and he feels “disgusted” even talking about it. The 75-year-old actor -- who is the face of the government’s “Beti Bachao-Beti Padao” campaign -- was asked about the two rapes that have outraged the country.

“Mujhe uss vishay par charcha karne mein ghinn aati hai. So uss vishay ko uchhalo mat (I feel disgusted even talking about it. So, don’t rake up this issue). It’s terrible to even talk about it,” he told reporters.

Bachchan was speaking at the song launch of his upcoming film 102 Not Out.

Several Bollywood celebrities have reacted angrily over the incidents and have demanded justice for the victims of the Kathua, Unnao and Surat rape cases that have sparked nationwide outrage and criticism.

Student protests continue in Kashmir over Kathua case

In Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, an eight-year-old child from a minority Muslim nomadic community was allegedly held in captivity in a small village temple for a week in January this year. She was kept sedated and sexually assaulted before being bludgeoned to death.The incident has sparked massive protests across the country.

Kathua rape victim given bhang pills, strong doses of sedatives, say police

A few days ago, reacting to the Kathua rape case, Swara Bhaskar, Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan posted pictures of themselves holding placards that said, “I am Hindustan. I am ashamed, #JusticeForYourChild. 8 year old. Gangraped. Murdered in Devi Sthaan. TEMPLE. #Kathua.” Several others from Bollywood, including Manoj Bajpayee, Shruti Seth and Richa Chadha, joined the trio in demanding justice for the victim.

Bollywood celebs including Twinkle Khanna, Rajkummar Rao and Helen participated in a peace march protesting the rapes over the weekend in Mumbai.

