Amitabh Bachchan pouts for 102 Not Out, gives competition to Karan Johar

Amitabh Bachchan is one of those celebrities who always keep an eye on latest social media trends. He uses his knowledge to promote his upcoming film 102 Not Out.

In a new video posted on Twitter, Amitabh Bachchan teaches Rishi Kapoor how to pout. Not only this, he has also tagged Karan Johar in his tweet saying Johar has got some ‘serious competition.’

The 45-second video features Big B holding a camera and demonstrating Kapoor the techniques to get a perfect pout.

The two will soon be seen in director Umesh Shukla’s film, 102 Not Out, that is based on the unique relationship between a 102-year-old father and his 75-year-old song. The fun trailer features some playful banter between the two.

In an earlier interview, Shukla talked about the film. He said, “For the first time, Amitabh and Chintuji (Rishi) are essaying Gujarati characters. We have seen them as friends and brothers, but not like father and son. People will love them. After watching the film, people would like to take them home (in their mind) and not leave them behind in the theatre.”

In the film, Amitabh is playing an enthusiastic person who wants to break the record of the oldest man alive.

The film will hit the screens on May 4, and clash with Rajkummar Rao-starrer Omerta.