Amitabh Bachchan requests studios to release Shoebite, a film he completed nine years ago

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has once again requested studios to release Shoojit Sircar’s film Shoebite after a fan posted a request almost begging production houses to release the movie. A user wrote, “PLEASE ... PLEASE .... PLEASE @utvfilms, @Disney, Star or Warner’s .. whoever .. PLEASE RELEASE THIS FILM ..Its been made with extreme labour of love .. it was made and given to you years ago ..DON’T KILL CREATIVITY .. !!We want must will watch #Shoebite.”

Amitabh quote the tweet and wrote, “please please please .. its a great story !!”

please please please .. its a great story !!🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/RVckBziCB4 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 26, 2019

It has been nine years since the film was completed. Directed by ace filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, the film stars Amitabh as an old man who sets out on a journey of self discovery. The lyrics for the film have been provided by none other than Gulzar.

It is unclear what went wrong and why the film hasn’t been released. As per some reports, the film is entangled in a legal battle between production houses. Upset with the production he worked with, Disney-UTV, Shoojit had earlier told Hindustan Times, “I feel it’s an insult and disregard to creative people. You can’t disrespect an artiste like Mr Bachchan, who worked for two years on the film. Nothing has happened till now.”

Reportedly, an issue arose as the script is based on an idea by Hollywood director Manoj Night Shyamalan, who was making the same film with a major Hollywood studio. “The American studio had given us the green signal, so we made the film. Till now, they haven’t made it, so they have to sort it out,” Shoojit added.

Meanwhile, Amitabh was recently seen in Badla alongside Taapsee Pannu and is gearing up for the release of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra where he stars along with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

First Published: Mar 27, 2019 16:38 IST