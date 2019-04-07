Amitabh Bachchan shares new photo with son Abhishek, calls him his ‘dearest friend’

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has shared a picture with son Abhishek Bachchan from the sets of his Tamil debut, Uyarntha Manithan and the duo are seen sitting on a stack of four chairs each.

Labelling Abhishek as his ‘dearest friend, Amitabh wrote alongside this picture, “When he not just wears your shoes, but also shares the same number of chairs to sit on .. then he is not just a Son , but your dearest friend !!” The father-son duo seem to be engrossed in a serious discussion.

The actor recently spoke about his family to IANS when he said, “I’ve loved all of them. When I want to spoil my grandkids, I am so authoritative that their parents dare not oppose me. Aaradhya will still come and destroy my working desk, as she wants to use this pen and wants to write things and wants to play with the laptop. It brings immense joy and is a beautiful experience.”

Asked whether anything changed after Aishwarya joined the family, Big B said: “Nothing has changed for us, it was like one daughter left and another one came in.”

Amitabh makes his Tamil debut in Uyarntha Manithan with a full-fledged role alongside actor-filmmaker SJ Suryah. Written by Javar Seetharaman and directed by Krishnan–Panju, the film is also being made simultaneously in Hindi.

He has been sharing pictures from the sets of the film where he will be seen opposite Ramya Krishnan of Baahubali fame. In a recent post, Amitabh paid tribute to Shivaji Ganeshan in an interesting way and called himself a disciple of the late actor-filmmaker. Sharing two pictures on Twitter he wrote, “T 3141 - Two disciples under the shadow of the MASTER - Shivaji Ganesan .. Surya and self ! Shivaji the Ultimate Iconic Legend of Tamil Cinema .. his picture adorns the wall .. my respect and admiration , i touch his feet !” One of the pictures had Big B dancing all alone in a room while other one showed Suryah and Amitabh looking up. Both pictures show Shivaji’s picture hanging on the wall.

Meanwhile, Amitabh has completed Brahmastra which also features Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Mouni Roy. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is set to hit theatres around Chritsmas in December this year.

Abhishek was last seen in Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan and is rumoured to be working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Sahir Ludhianvi’s biopic next.

