Amitabh Bachchan shares post about working even as ‘festivities be celebrated’, here is son Abhishek’s response

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 16:22 IST

Amitabh Bachchan continues to shoot for the game show Kaun Banega Crorepati even during the Navratri festival. In a new tweet, he shared a picture from the sets of the show and talked about how ‘work is worship’ and must go on even as ‘festivities be celebrated’.

“T 3693 - Work is worship .. festivities be celebrated .. but each day the intent of work keeps on .. work is the master .. work is the deliverance .. idleness is the wall .. jump over it and achieve .. face each resistance and show it the intent of your work,” he wrote.

Inspired by his father Amitabh’s work ethic, Abhishek Bachchan retweeted the tweet and wrote, “This!!!!! #inspiration.”

Amitabh also talked about the festive season in his new blog post. He wrote, “…and they say the festive season has begun .. the Navratri the Durga Pooja and soon the festive Diwali and Dussera .. and the limitations of the celebration loom large among us all .. but the spirit of prayer and wellness and the reason for the festivity has never changed or stepped down .. it remains steadfast, unchanged and devout in its presence.”

Kaun Banega Crorepati is currently in its twelfth season, with Amitabh returning as host. In a recent episode, he revealed that he helped out with household chores during the lockdown. “Bilkul. Sab kaam kiya maine. Jhaadu pochha. Khaana humko pakana nahi aata. Aaj tak kar rahe wo. Seriously bol raha hun main (Of course. I did all the work. Sweeping and mopping. I don’t know how to cook food, but I still help out at home. I’m serious),” he said.

Amitabh, who was diagnosed with Covid-19 in July, underwent treatment at Nanavati hospital for almost a month before he tested negative for the virus. He resumed shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 within days of his discharge from the hospital.

