Amitabh Bachchan shares throwback pic with Sridevi, Aamir Khan but it is Salman Khan’s expression you can’t miss

Amitabh Bachchan is in the habit of sharing throwback pictures but his recent one is of particular interest. Sharing a monochrome picture featuring the late Sridevi, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, the veteran actor mentioned how he had insisted on taking the then younger generation of actors to the concert in the UK.

Sharing the picture, Amitabh wrote: “MY concert at Wembley Stadium .. first ever by Indian .. I took Sridevi , Aamir and SALMAN for their first concert .. 70,000 people .. historic !! This is the Wembley Stadium before it was rebuilt and altered .. you see the altered now often on Premier League Football..”

He also informed his fans how it was at his concert at UK’s Wembley Stadium, which incidentally was the first time an Indian performed there. According to him, it was also a first for the other three actors as well. While Sridevi and Aamir look as if they are having a good time, it is Salman’s expression which is priceless.

Only recently he had shared a picture of his from Mauritius and before that a picture of the shoot of his film, Ganga Ki Saugandh (1978), at Lakshman Jhoola at Rishikesh.

Amitabh, of course, remains busy as ever. Just of Tuesday, he stepped out with his family including daughter Shweta, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya to celebrate son Abhishek Bachchan’s 43rd birthday.

On the work front, he has three projects — Brahmastra, Badla and Jhund — in his kitty. The actor has, in the past, shared pictures from Bulgaria shoot of Brahmastra and later, from Nagraj Manjule’s Jhund’s shoot in Nagpur.

