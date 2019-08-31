Amy Jackson reveals what she’ll name her son, shares inside pics from her lavish baby shower. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 12:45 IST

Actor Amy Jackson recently had a grand and lavish baby shower and she took to Instagram to share a few inside pictures with her fans on Friday. Amy is expecting her first child with boyfriend George Panayiotou.

Amy wore a blue off-shoulder dress, in sync with decor at the venue where the baby shower was held. Sharing pictures from the celebrations, Amy wrote on Instagram, “The Baby Shower of Dreams by the fabulous @_alexandra_pisani & @corinthialondon team. The most beautiful afternoon celebrating my Baby Boy with best friends and Family. He’s one lucky boy to have so many amazing women in his life. Thankyou for the STUNNING flower arrangements @byappointmentonlydesign Feeling very blessed Memories to last a lifetime shot by @milliepilkingtonphotography,” she captioned her post.

According to a report in The Times of India, Amy’s baby boy will be named Andreas, after fiancée George’s grandfather. She reportedly made the revelations to Hello magazine. According to Greek tradition, the first grandchild of a new generation is named after their grandfather, Amy reportedly said.

Embracing the weight gain and stretch marks that come with pregnancy, Amy had earlier posted pictures of her baby bump. She wrote in the caption, “Greece!?! Nooo.. the munchkin and I are spending the rest of our Summer in the back garden, waiting for their little appearance! I’m officially in week 33 of pregnancy... Embracing my body and my bump.. stretch marks, weight gain and everything in between #MOTHERHODO.”

Amy’s fiancée George, the son of British property tycoon Andreas Panayiotou, is the founder of The Ability Group. He also owns luxury hotels, including Hilton, Park Plaza and Double Tree. Amy and George reportedly began dating in 2018.

Also read: Saaho box office day 1: Prabhas-starrer opens at estimated Rs 24 crore, is third highest Hindi opener of 2019

The actor made her debut with the 2010 Tamil movie Madrasapattinam and has featured in several Telugu, Hindi and Kannada films. She was last seen in Rajinikanth-starrer 2.0 (2018), which released in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu. She has also worked in Bollywood films Ekk Deewana Tha, Singh Is Bliing and Freaky Ali.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 31, 2019 12:45 IST