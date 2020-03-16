e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 16, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Anand Kumar on Hrithik Roshan winning best actor for Super 30: ‘Audience has given you the biggest award’

Anand Kumar on Hrithik Roshan winning best actor for Super 30: ‘Audience has given you the biggest award’

Hrithik Roshan got a special congratulatory message from Anand Kumar, as he took home the best actor trophy at the recent Zee Cine Awards.

bollywood Updated: Mar 16, 2020 19:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Anand Kumar congratulated Hrithik Roshan on winning best actor at Zee Cine Awards for Super 30.
Anand Kumar congratulated Hrithik Roshan on winning best actor at Zee Cine Awards for Super 30.
         

Anand Kumar, the founder of the Super 30 programme for underprivileged children, has congratulated Hrithik Roshan for winning the best actor award at the recent Zee Cine Awards for his performance in the film Super 30. Anand wrote a touching note for Hrithik, and said that the biggest plaudit came from the viewers themselves.

“The Super 30 family is very proud of you for getting the best actor award for your historic performance in Super 30. However, the audience has given you the biggest award. Yesterday, when Super 30 came on Star Gold, my inbox was filled with congratulatory messages once again, even after eight months,” he wrote.

 

Hrithik also performed at the Zee Cine Awards, which took place in Mumbai on Friday (March 13) evening. “Is it surprising that I still spend the ENTIRE day nervous before a performance? Wtf,” he wrote, sharing glimpses of his performance.

 

Hrithik played the math wizard in Super 30, which marked his entry into the biopic genre. The film, which also starred Mrunal Thakur and Nandish Sandhu in key roles, was a success at the box office and earned over Rs 100 crore in India. It was also declared tax-free in a number of states, including Bihar, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Also read: Roadies Xtreme winner Kashish Thakur Pundir defends Neha Dhupia, shares video of actor blasting a woman for slapping him

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Hrithik said that he took a risk by taking on a film like Super 30, and there were days he felt that it would tank at the box office. However, when it went on to do well, he felt vindicated. “Actually, success does a lot of things. It is not just about box-office numbers, the appreciation, and encouragement that the actor inside me is getting makes me feel that I was right and my instincts worked. And that’s a very important emotion,” he said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Covid-19: India bans entry of travellers from 32 European countries, Turkey
Covid-19: India bans entry of travellers from 32 European countries, Turkey
‘Face floor test tomorrow or else..’: Governor’s sharp warning to Kamal Nath
‘Face floor test tomorrow or else..’: Governor’s sharp warning to Kamal Nath
India not immune to covid-19 pandemic, growth to be impacted: RBI Governor
India not immune to covid-19 pandemic, growth to be impacted: RBI Governor
‘They don’t want war, India is dying to work with Pakistan’: Shoaib Akhtar
‘They don’t want war, India is dying to work with Pakistan’: Shoaib Akhtar
SC dismisses 2012 Delhi gang rape convict’s plea against ex-lawyer
SC dismisses 2012 Delhi gang rape convict’s plea against ex-lawyer
2020 Hyundai Creta launched at ₹9.99 lakh, takes aim at Kia Seltos, MG Hector
2020 Hyundai Creta launched at ₹9.99 lakh, takes aim at Kia Seltos, MG Hector
Ex-AUS player rates IPL and PSL on a scale of 1-10, points out difference
Ex-AUS player rates IPL and PSL on a scale of 1-10, points out difference
‘States doing better, Centre diffident on tackling coronavirus’: Chidambaram
‘States doing better, Centre diffident on tackling coronavirus’: Chidambaram
trending topics
Yes BankRana KapoorSensexKareena KapoorDeepika PadukoneCoronavirusUPSEEGoogle on Cornonavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news