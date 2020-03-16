Anand Kumar on Hrithik Roshan winning best actor for Super 30: ‘Audience has given you the biggest award’

bollywood

Anand Kumar, the founder of the Super 30 programme for underprivileged children, has congratulated Hrithik Roshan for winning the best actor award at the recent Zee Cine Awards for his performance in the film Super 30. Anand wrote a touching note for Hrithik, and said that the biggest plaudit came from the viewers themselves.

“The Super 30 family is very proud of you for getting the best actor award for your historic performance in Super 30. However, the audience has given you the biggest award. Yesterday, when Super 30 came on Star Gold, my inbox was filled with congratulatory messages once again, even after eight months,” he wrote.

सुपर30 में ऐतिहासिक अदाकारी के लिए बेस्ट एक्टर अवार्ड से सम्मानित होने पर @iHrithik जी सुपर 30 परिवार को गर्व है. वैसे आपको सबसे बड़ा अवार्ड तो दर्शकों ने ही दे दिया है. कल जब 8 महीने बाद भी स्टार गोल्ड पर सुपर 30 फिल्म आ रही थी तब मेरा इनबॉक्स एक बार फिर से बधाईयों से फुल हो गया pic.twitter.com/H13oivt3Fp — Anand Kumar (@teacheranand) March 16, 2020

Hrithik also performed at the Zee Cine Awards, which took place in Mumbai on Friday (March 13) evening. “Is it surprising that I still spend the ENTIRE day nervous before a performance? Wtf,” he wrote, sharing glimpses of his performance.

Hrithik played the math wizard in Super 30, which marked his entry into the biopic genre. The film, which also starred Mrunal Thakur and Nandish Sandhu in key roles, was a success at the box office and earned over Rs 100 crore in India. It was also declared tax-free in a number of states, including Bihar, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat.

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Hrithik said that he took a risk by taking on a film like Super 30, and there were days he felt that it would tank at the box office. However, when it went on to do well, he felt vindicated. “Actually, success does a lot of things. It is not just about box-office numbers, the appreciation, and encouragement that the actor inside me is getting makes me feel that I was right and my instincts worked. And that’s a very important emotion,” he said.

