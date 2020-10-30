Ananya Panday feels ‘warm and fuzzy’ with all the birthday love: ‘Wish I could give everyone the tightest hug’

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 19:18 IST

Wishes have been pouring in from all quarters for actor Ananya Panday as she turned 22 on Friday. In a new Instagram post, she expressed her gratitude for the birthday love coming her way and wished she ‘could give everyone the tightest hug’.

Sharing a bunch of pictures in a white crop top and matching denim shorts, Ananya wrote, “What 22 feels like already - warm and fuzzy. thank you for all the love, good vibes and blessings. I’m forever grateful, I wish I could give everyone the tightest hug.”

Currently, Ananya is in Goa, where she is shooting for Shakun Batra’s domestic noir film. Her co-stars, Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, wished her on social media.

Deepika shared a picture of Ananya on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “My Baby Girl... Words cannot describe the love I feel for you. And even though we’ve just met, I feel proud to see the smart, sensitive and witty girl you’ve grown into! Wishing you good health, happiness, super stardom and truck loads of biscoff my love! I love you...”

Siddhant posted a photo with Ananya on Instagram Stories and wrote, “To more smiles, memes, memories and always keeping you in my heart.” He was seen wearing a T-shirt with a picture of her on it.

Ananya was last seen in Maqbool Khan’s Khaali Peeli, alongside Ishaan Khatter and Jaideep Ahlawat. The film was originally slated to hit the theatres on June 12 but got a direct-to-digital release due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and came out on the pay-per-view streaming service Zee Plex.

Khaali Peeli, apart from its OTT release, was also screened at drive-in theatres in Gurugram and Bengaluru. According to trade analyst Komal Nahta, all six shows of the film in its opening weekend were sold out at the drive-in theatre in Gurugram.

