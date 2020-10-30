e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 30, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Ananya Panday feels ‘warm and fuzzy’ with all the birthday love: ‘Wish I could give everyone the tightest hug’

Ananya Panday feels ‘warm and fuzzy’ with all the birthday love: ‘Wish I could give everyone the tightest hug’

In an Instagram post, Ananya Panday thanked everyone for their birthday wishes and revealed ‘what 22 feels like already’. She also expressed her wish to ‘give everyone the tightest hug’.

bollywood Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 19:18 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ananya Panday turned 22 on Friday.
Ananya Panday turned 22 on Friday.
         

Wishes have been pouring in from all quarters for actor Ananya Panday as she turned 22 on Friday. In a new Instagram post, she expressed her gratitude for the birthday love coming her way and wished she ‘could give everyone the tightest hug’.

Sharing a bunch of pictures in a white crop top and matching denim shorts, Ananya wrote, “What 22 feels like already - warm and fuzzy. thank you for all the love, good vibes and blessings. I’m forever grateful, I wish I could give everyone the tightest hug.”

 

Currently, Ananya is in Goa, where she is shooting for Shakun Batra’s domestic noir film. Her co-stars, Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, wished her on social media.

Deepika shared a picture of Ananya on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “My Baby Girl... Words cannot describe the love I feel for you. And even though we’ve just met, I feel proud to see the smart, sensitive and witty girl you’ve grown into! Wishing you good health, happiness, super stardom and truck loads of biscoff my love! I love you...”

Also see: Hina Khan’s father blocks all her credit cards, offers Rs 200 cash for coffee. Watch hilarious video

Siddhant posted a photo with Ananya on Instagram Stories and wrote, “To more smiles, memes, memories and always keeping you in my heart.” He was seen wearing a T-shirt with a picture of her on it.

Ananya was last seen in Maqbool Khan’s Khaali Peeli, alongside Ishaan Khatter and Jaideep Ahlawat. The film was originally slated to hit the theatres on June 12 but got a direct-to-digital release due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and came out on the pay-per-view streaming service Zee Plex.

Khaali Peeli, apart from its OTT release, was also screened at drive-in theatres in Gurugram and Bengaluru. According to trade analyst Komal Nahta, all six shows of the film in its opening weekend were sold out at the drive-in theatre in Gurugram.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Xi Jinping rolls out vision for China in 2035, sparks buzz about his future role
Xi Jinping rolls out vision for China in 2035, sparks buzz about his future role
EC revokes Kamal Nath’s star campaigner status for multiple code violations
EC revokes Kamal Nath’s star campaigner status for multiple code violations
IPL 2020, Live Score: Rahul, Mandeep begin proceedings for KXIP
IPL 2020, Live Score: Rahul, Mandeep begin proceedings for KXIP
LeT behind killing of 3 BJP leaders in Kashmir, says senior police official
LeT behind killing of 3 BJP leaders in Kashmir, says senior police official
Bengal boy beaten to death as parents support us, says BJP; cops call it suicide
Bengal boy beaten to death as parents support us, says BJP; cops call it suicide
Truck with 25 tonnes of onion missing for a month, police launch manhunt
Truck with 25 tonnes of onion missing for a month, police launch manhunt
‘Conversion just for marriage’s sake not acceptable’: Allahabad High Court
‘Conversion just for marriage’s sake not acceptable’: Allahabad High Court
BJP workers killed in Kulgam: LeT behind attack, says police; PM Modi condemns
BJP workers killed in Kulgam: LeT behind attack, says police; PM Modi condemns
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In