Ananya Panday shares throwback pic from Alaska holiday with Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya on Earth Day

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 12:20 IST

Actor Ananya Panday on Wednesday shared a throwback picture from her holiday in Alaska, USA to celebrate Earth Day. The picture also features her best friend Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor.

Taking to Instagram stories, the Student of the Year 2 actor, wrote: “Juneau Alaska Earth Day Every Day” and tagged Shanaya Kapoor. In the picture, both the girls have their back to the camera and can be seen out on a trek in the jungle. It is a slope and could be a mountainous path.

Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan are close friends.

Ananya, who started her career in 2019 with Student of the Year 2, has picked up quite a fan following on Instagram. Towards the end of March, she announced that her Instagram page had crossed 10-million mark. She had given a shout-out to her fans and said, ”Biggest virtual hug and love for all 10 million of you. Thank you for always supporting me, loving me and laughing at my silly jokes.”

The actor has also been doing her bit in asking fans to stay home through the pandemic. Asking them to stay safe, actor had said, “I hope you guys are at home and safe.”

After an impressive debut in Karan Johar’s production, Ananya had followed it up with another hit, Pati Patni Aur Woh, where she was paired with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. The actor, however, is always in news because of her comments on various chat shows. Appearing on newcomers roundtable hosted by film critic Rajeev Masand, earlier this and speaking on nepotism, Ananya had said that everyone’s idea of struggle was different; as an example, she had said how her dad actor Chunky Pandey had never appeared on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan.

She had said, “I have always wanted to be an actor. Just because my dad has been an actor, I will never say no to an opportunity to act. My dad has never been in a Dharma film, he never went on Koffee With Karan. So it’s not as easy as people say. Everyone has their own journey and their own struggle.”

Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who was also part of the show, agreed to her claim that everyone’s definition of struggle as different but had added, “the difference is ‘jahaan humare sapne poore hote hain, wahi inka struggle shuru hota hai (their struggles begin where our dreams are fulfilled).” Ananya was, thereafter, massively trolled and asked to acknowledge her privilege.

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter, and Puri Jagannadh’s untitled film, featuring Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda.

