Angad Bedi was left stranded by his girlfriend in New York with no money, passport

It was time for a series of revelations on radio show No Filter Neha as host Neha Dhupia invited her husband Angad Bedi for a chat. From cutting his hair despite being a Sikh to dating older women, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor went on a storytelling spree as he spoke about his most guarded secrets.

Angad Bedi shared the tales of his past relationships with one thing in common – his penchant for older women. While he claimed to have dated around 75 women, the cricketer-turned-actor revealed that he once dated a woman 3.5 years older to him and how she left him stranded on the streets of New York.

Talking about the incident, Angad said, “We were celebrating her 30th birthday. We went to a bar and she was partying with her friends. After a few drinks she got a bit aggressive and then she just wanted to go somewhere. But since I was really tired, I said ‘why don’t you go, I will just go back’. She just left me in the bar. I didn’t have any money, my mobile phone. It was in her bag. I didn’t even have the address where I was staying.”

The actor went on to share how he started walking down on the street at around 4:30 am and while he was crossing a bar, he spotted his friends who waved at him and helped him out. The actor reached her place the next day, picked up his luggage and left, putting an end to the relationship. However, the actor reconciled with her only because he had booked the tickets to Miami in advance and didn’t want to miss the vacation. He said, “For her birthday present, I had paid for a trip to Miami. I made up with her because I wanted to go to Miami.”

He added, “We fought there also. She said, ‘get out of the room’. I said I am more than happy to leave this room in Miami. Then I went partying with the other girls and it was so much fun. I should have come alone to Miami. There is no reason to carry your tiffin to a swanky restaurant.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 17, 2018 08:43 IST