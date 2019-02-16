Anil Kapoor attends Gully Boy screening, calls Ranveer Singh a tiger, Zoya Akhtar a mastermind. See pics

Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy has impressed not just the critics but moviegoers as well. The film has received a wonderful response at the box office and has already collected around Rs 32 crore in two days. Many Bollywood personalities attended a special screening of the film held in Mumbai on Friday and praised the team for their work.

While the lead actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt were not present at the screening, the film’s director Zoya Akhtar, producer Ritesh Sidhwani and actor Kalki Koechlin were present at the event.

Anil Kapoor couldn’t stop gushing about the film. Among other celebrities who attended the film’s screening were veteran actor Sanjay Khan, his son Zayed Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Prateik Babbar with wife Sanya Sagar, director Kabir Khan, Neha Dhupia with husband Angad Bedi, Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra and producer Mukesh Bhatt.

Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar and Kalki Koechlin at the Gully Boy screening. (Varinder Chawla)

Anil Kapoor at the Gully Boy screening. (Varinder Chawla)

Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi at the Gully Boy screening. (Varinder Chawla)

Prateik Babbar and wife Sanya at the Gully Boy screening. (Varinder Chawla)

Aditi Rao Hydari (right) at the Gully Boy screening. (Varinder Chawla)

Calling Ranveer a tiger, Anil tweeted later, “Tiger of the Gully & of the silver screen! @RanveerOfficial you have left me speechless! Every character you play you make it your own so beautifully! Ab tera hi tera time hai! Safina, @aliaa08 what do I say you are The Best. So effortless! @SiddhantChturvD you were exceptional!”

Tiger of the Gully & of the silver screen! @RanveerOfficial you have left me speechless! Every character you play you make it your own so beautifully! Ab tera hi tera time hai! Safina, @aliaa08 what do I say you are The Best. So effortless! @SiddhantChturvD you were exceptional! pic.twitter.com/ryH5q5qlBS — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) February 16, 2019

He also applauded Zoya for her work and wrote, “#ZoyaAkhtar you are a mastermind! A film that hits all the right notes with its captivating storytelling, direction, acting & songs! It’s your time and how! Setting new benchmarks with every film! Simply amazing! @tigerbabyindia.”

#ZoyaAkhtar you are a mastermind! A film that hits all the right notes with its captivating storytelling, direction, acting & songs! It’s your time and how! Setting new benchmarks with every film! Simply amazing! @tigerbabyindia pic.twitter.com/jb2zuFJpsL — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) February 16, 2019

He also praised the cinematographer Jay Oza and tweeted, “You deserve a special mention @jayoza257! The cinematography in #GullyBoy is superb! Keep creating magic! Congratulations to the whole cast & crew! It’s definitely one of the best films of recent times!”

You deserve a special mention @jayoza257! The cinematography in #GullyBoy is superb! Keep creating magic! Congratulations to the whole cast & crew! It’s definitely one of the best films of recent times! @kalkikanmani @ritesh_sid @FarOutAkhtar @excelmovies @tigerbabyindia pic.twitter.com/Aw4yEnReYY — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) February 16, 2019

Kabir Khan and Madhu Chopra at the Gully Boy screening. (Varinder Chawla)

Sanjay Khan, Zayed Khan and Mukesh Bhatt at the Gully Boy screening. (Varinder Chawla)

