Anil Kapoor brings back the 80s with these pics from Janbaaz, remembers Feroz Khan

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 15:32 IST

Actor Anil Kapoor shared a bunch of pictures from his film Janbaaz and they will take you back to the 80s. The 1986 film was directed by the late actor-filmmaker Feroz Khan and also starred Dimple Kapadia.

“Remembering one of the finest, extremely stylish, with a child like nature but lion hearted film makers of our industry...Feroz Khan. Working with him was an extremely memorable experience... in Janbaaz as a filmmaker / co star & in Welcome as a co star! #34YearsOfJanbaaz,” Anil captioned the photos.

Remembering one of the finest, extremely stylish, with a child like nature but lion hearted film makers of our industry...Feroz Khan. Working with him was an extremely memorable experience... in Janbaaz as a filmmaker / co star & in Welcome as a co star! #34YearsOfJanbaaz pic.twitter.com/mE2m6Ep7nc — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) June 10, 2020

Anil and Feroz had also worked together in hit comedy film, Welcome. Feroz Khan’s role as RDX and Anil’s Majnu Bhai were big hits with the fans. Feroz Khan died in 2009 at his farmhouse in Bangalore after battling cancer for a year. He was 69.

Anil Kapoor was last seen in Mohit Suri’s action thriller Malang with Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani. His upcoming projects include Karan Johar’s Takht, in which he will play Mughal emperor Shah Jahan. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandey.

Anil’s film Dil Dhadakne Do completed five years of its release recently and the actor recalled some fond memories that he shared with his fellow cast members during the shoot. Taking to Twitter, he posted four monochrome photographs and one of them featured a dramatic pose given by the lead actors Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar, and Shefali Shah and others.

“The ship full of love, fun, happiness, and laughter set sail 5 years ago! A sea full of memories with the best people! #5YearsOfDilDhadakneDo #ZoyaAkhtar,” he tweeted.

