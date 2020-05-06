Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani, Kunal Kemmu and Aditya Roy Kapur have a team Malang reunion

bollywood

Updated: May 06, 2020 19:25 IST

Months after the release of their romantic-action flick, cast of the film Malang including actors Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu met each other for a virtual reunion on a group video call.

The screenshot of the four actors interacting with each other over the video chat session was shared by the lead actor Disha Patani on Instagram. “Positive vibes only, quarantine reunion with my favourite boys,” Disha wrote in the caption of the post.

Anil also shared a photo of their virtual meet-up. “Having a virtually #Malang Wednesday with #AdityaRoyKapur @kunalkemmu & @DishPatani,” he wrote with his tweet.

With the lockdown imposed in the country to prevent the spread of coronavirus celebrities these days are catching up through such group video call sessions.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor visits Ranbir Kapoor, aunt Neetu after the death of Rishi Kapoor, see pic

Malang was released across India on Feb 7 and did good business over the box office. It also got embroiled in a controversy. The Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG) got upset with films that seek to portray the tourist hotspot as a “drug or prostitution” destination. Malang was slammed by chief minister Pramod Sawant for projecting Goa in a poor light. The film was shot in Goa and had scenes of drug and rave parties in Goa.

Follow @htshowbiz for more