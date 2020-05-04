e-paper
Anil Kapoor remembers Irrfan Khan's contagious smile, shares pics from their Slumdog Millionaire days

Anil Kapoor remembers Irrfan Khan’s contagious smile, shares pics from their Slumdog Millionaire days

Anil Kapoor has shared a Twitter post about the late Irrfan Khan, with whom he worked on Slumdog Millionaire.

bollywood Updated: May 04, 2020 18:42 IST
Asian News International, New Delhi
Anil Kapoor worked with Irrfan Khan in Slumdog Millionaire.
Anil Kapoor worked with Irrfan Khan in Slumdog Millionaire.
         

Days after the demise of his Slumdog Millionaire co-star Irrfan Khan, Anil Kapoor on Monday remembered the seasoned star and said that he will especially remember his contagious ‘smile.’ Kapoor took to Instagram to share three pictures of himself with Irrfan.

In one of the pictures, Khan is seen speaking at an event while Kapoor is seen sitting beside him and laughing while looking at him.

 

“These pictures bring back so many memories! There was something about his smile that would instantly make everyone around him smile... One of the many things I’ll always remember about Irrfan,” Kapoor wrote in the caption.

The other two pictures are from the famous international film award function - Screen Actors Guild Award (SAG). The two pictures feature the cast of the film including Dev Patel, Freida Pinto and others besides himself and Irrfan.

Also read: Rishi Kapoor’s ashes immersed in Banganga: Neetu, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Riddhima bid tearful adieu

Irrfan Khan and Anil Kapoor starrer Slumdog Millionaire is a recipient of Oscar awards in many categories and it also has several SAG awards to its name.The internationally renowned actor Irrfan Khan died at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital on Wednesday after battling neuroendocrine tumour.

The 53-year-old actor was last seen on screen in Angrezi Medium. He was not a part of the film’s promotions owing to his ill health. With critically acclaimed films like The Lunchbox, The Namesake and Paan Singh Tomar to his credit, Irrfan was regarded as one of the finest actors in Hindi cinema.

