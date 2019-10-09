e-paper
Anil Kapoor shares mash-up meme featuring Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker doing ‘Dhina dhin dha’

Anil Kapoor has shared a meme about his character from Ram Lakhan meeting Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker. Check it out.

bollywood Updated: Oct 09, 2019 21:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker does the Ram Lakhan dance.
         

Actor Anil Kapoor and his nephew Arjun Kapoor have jumped on the Joker bandwagon. While Anil shared a meme, Arjun wrote a note in appreciation of the film.

Anil took to Instagram to share a meme of Joker (played by Joaquin Phoenix) and his character from the film Ram Lakhan. The meme shows Anil in a scene from Joker, in which Phoenix is dancing on stairs. Previously, Anil had tweeted about the comic book movie. Sharing a photo from the film, he’d written, “A masterpiece!Speechless.”

 

Meanwhile, Arjun also took to Instagram to praise the film. He wrote on Instagram stories, “The Film. The Character. The uncomfortableness of it all. The score. The way it’s shot. The nod to the taxi driver. A mesmerising Spectacular unhinged performance & a special real though-provoking film. @todphillips1 hats off.” Joker has been directed by Todd Phillips, best known for his Hangover trilogy. The film has been making headlines for its depiction of violence.

Hindustantimes

Anil at a recent event had expressed surprise at the mixed reviews that Joker has received. He said, “I recently watched Joker, and although the film has received 99% positive reviews, there are some reviews that are not very positive -- which surprised me because I loved the film.” Actors Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter have also posted about the film.

Joker has a 69% score on Rotten Tomatoes, and broke the October box office opening record in the US. The film has made over $250 million worldwide, including approximately Rs 30 crore in India.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 20:59 IST

