Anjana Sukhani explains 2-year absence from films: ‘I was clinically depressed’

bollywood

Updated: Dec 02, 2019 10:17 IST

Anjana Sukhani, remembered for her roles in Nikkhil Advani’s Salaam-E-Ishq and Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Returns, has been missing from the Bollywood scene for a while now. The actor, who is gearing up to make a comeback with Raj Mehta’s Good Newwz, opened up about her sabbatical from films and being diagnosed with depression.

Two years ago, Anjana first lost her aunt to cancer, and then her grandmother. She was unable to cope with the tragedies and plunged into depression. “My maasi was not married, so I was with her in the hospital all the time, including during the chemotherapy sessions. The pain and suffering she went through in that one year changed a lot of things in me,” she told Mumbai Mirror in an interview.

However, Anjana did not realise what she was going through until her brother advised her to go for therapy. “I kept telling him that some days I felt lost and hated speaking to anyone even on the phone when I was in this dark place, while on other days I was my usual bubbly self. That’s when he suggested that I seek professional help,” she said.

Anjana was diagnosed with clinical depression after she answered a questionnaire and broke down on the first day of therapy. “On the first day, I don’t think my therapist even spoke a word; all I remember is blurting out my feelings in tears. Sometimes, it’s easier to confide in strangers who won’t judge you. The treatment went on for four months and though once in a while, I still have a low day, but I am mostly happy now,” she revealed.

Also read: Open to doing TV shows, but not saas-bahu sagas, says Anjana Sukhani

Currently, Anjana is awaiting the release of Good Newwz, her first release after Vishal Mishra’s Coffee with D which released in 2017. She will be seen as a lawyer who advises Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s characters on the eggs and sperm mix-up by the hospital staff.

Anjana has also signed Sanjay Gupta’s gangster drama Mumbai Saga, alongside John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi and Anil Kapoor.

Follow @htshowbiz for more