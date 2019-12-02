e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 02, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 02, 2019

Anjana Sukhani explains 2-year absence from films: ‘I was clinically depressed’

Anjana Sukhani, who has been missing from the big screen for two years, talked about being diagnosed with depression after losing two important people in her life.

bollywood Updated: Dec 02, 2019 10:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Anjana Sukhani was last seen in the 2017 film Coffee With D.
Anjana Sukhani was last seen in the 2017 film Coffee With D.
         

Anjana Sukhani, remembered for her roles in Nikkhil Advani’s Salaam-E-Ishq and Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Returns, has been missing from the Bollywood scene for a while now. The actor, who is gearing up to make a comeback with Raj Mehta’s Good Newwz, opened up about her sabbatical from films and being diagnosed with depression.

Two years ago, Anjana first lost her aunt to cancer, and then her grandmother. She was unable to cope with the tragedies and plunged into depression. “My maasi was not married, so I was with her in the hospital all the time, including during the chemotherapy sessions. The pain and suffering she went through in that one year changed a lot of things in me,” she told Mumbai Mirror in an interview.

However, Anjana did not realise what she was going through until her brother advised her to go for therapy. “I kept telling him that some days I felt lost and hated speaking to anyone even on the phone when I was in this dark place, while on other days I was my usual bubbly self. That’s when he suggested that I seek professional help,” she said.

Anjana was diagnosed with clinical depression after she answered a questionnaire and broke down on the first day of therapy. “On the first day, I don’t think my therapist even spoke a word; all I remember is blurting out my feelings in tears. Sometimes, it’s easier to confide in strangers who won’t judge you. The treatment went on for four months and though once in a while, I still have a low day, but I am mostly happy now,” she revealed.

Also read: Open to doing TV shows, but not saas-bahu sagas, says Anjana Sukhani

Currently, Anjana is awaiting the release of Good Newwz, her first release after Vishal Mishra’s Coffee with D which released in 2017. She will be seen as a lawyer who advises Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s characters on the eggs and sperm mix-up by the hospital staff.

Anjana has also signed Sanjay Gupta’s gangster drama Mumbai Saga, alongside John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi and Anil Kapoor.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
15 dead as wall collapses due to heavy rains in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
15 dead as wall collapses due to heavy rains in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
Testimonies, victim’s phone call: How cops traced Hyderabad rape accused
Testimonies, victim’s phone call: How cops traced Hyderabad rape accused
Pakistan-based JeM marked targets in Delhi after Pulwama attack: NIA
Pakistan-based JeM marked targets in Delhi after Pulwama attack: NIA
Soldier kills wife, shoots himself in front of kids in running car: Cops
Soldier kills wife, shoots himself in front of kids in running car: Cops
80% quota in private jobs for ‘sons of the soil’, says Maharashtra guv
80% quota in private jobs for ‘sons of the soil’, says Maharashtra guv
Odisha student gets ‘Nasa invite’ for drone project, turns out was a bluff
Odisha student gets ‘Nasa invite’ for drone project, turns out was a bluff
Kohli reveals which Indian pacer faces leg-pulling the most
Kohli reveals which Indian pacer faces leg-pulling the most
‘The 13th amendment for Tamil devolution can’t be implemented as it is’: Sri Lankan President
‘The 13th amendment for Tamil devolution can’t be implemented as it is’: Sri Lankan President
trending topics
Hyderabad Rape CaseHTLS 2019Jaish e MohammedPriyanka ChopraKartik AaryanAirtelReliance Jio Fiber PlansRRB Result 2019Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India News

Bollywood News