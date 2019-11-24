e-paper
Good Newwz: Diljit Dosanjh deals with ‘spam-phaida confusion syndrome’, check out his medical report

Diljit Dosanjh has shared his own character poster from upcoming film Good Newwz. Check it out here.

bollywood Updated: Nov 24, 2019 14:23 IST

Asian News International
Diljit Dosanjh plays Honey Batra in the film.
Diljit Dosanjh plays Honey Batra in the film.
         

In the pursuit of Good Newwz, Diljit Dosanjh as Honey Batra was diagnosed with a ‘spam-phaida confusion syndrome’, proof of which is his recently dropped medical report on social media. After Varun (Akshay Kumar) and Deepti (Kareena Kapoor) Batra as the ‘top quality bearer’ and ‘most fierce bearer’ respectively, here’s Honey who is just a confused man with symptoms like ‘Munda zidd pe ada.”

As seen in the report, he has been prescribed a treatment named - ‘Logon ko thodi space do! (antariksh wala nahi yaar)’. Also attached to the report is a snap of the actor wearing a maroon jacket over a yellow tee and a matching turban.

 

Earlier on Saturday, makers of the film introduced Kareena and Akshay’s character in the same eccentric way. The story of the upcoming feature revolves around two married couples and their journey of love. In the film, Akshay, Kareena and Diljit, Kiara Advani are shown as couples trying to conceive a baby through IVF.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra has a tonne of fun as she dances with Vaani Kapoor to Ghungroo, watch video

However, they fall prey to a major goof-up when Akshay and Diljit’s sperms are interchanged and the couple is left in a complete state of shock when the doctor informs about it.

While Akshay-Kareena are shown as a more sophisticated and poised couple, Diljit and Kiara are outspoken, friendly and fun. Helmed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz will hit the theatres on December 27 this year.

