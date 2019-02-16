Ankita Lokhande doesn’t believe in differentiating between films and TV

Actor Ankita Lokhande, who made her Bollywood debut with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is happy to be part of the industry when content is the king.

"I am glad that I am here at the right time, when it is not about Bollywood or TV. It is about talent, concept and story. People want to see good work and talent," Ankita told IANS. Ankita became a household name with the TV show Pavitra Rishta.

Several television stars like Sushant Singh Rajput, Gurmeet Choudhary and Ram Kapoor have made the transition to the big screen. Also, many Bollywood actors like Anil Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan have worked on the small screen.

Ankita Lokhande seen in Mumbai's Juhu. (IANS)

Asked if she is happy about the blurring of lines between the two mediums, Ankita said: "It is a good thing, it should be like that only. If you see in Hollywood, there is no line. They do TV and films. Here, in India we have our vision that television is small screen and film is big screen."

Also read: Ankita Lokhande says she is open to working with ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput

"It is our assumption as how we look at things," said Ankita who essayed the role of Jhalkari Bai, a fierce woman warrior who used to disguise as Rani Laxmibai and fight with the enemies. She really wants people to see that "talented actors are proving themselves in Bollywood".

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 16, 2019 20:05 IST