Ankita Lokhande says she is open to working with ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput

Television actor Ankita Lokhande is making her Bollywood debut with Manikarnika and is already being a thorough professional. When asked in a recent interview if she is open to working with her ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput in a movie, Ankita said she is.

Speaking to The Times Of India, Ankita said, “As an actor, I have no choice. If the script is good, I will definitely work with him.” Ankita and Sushant met and fell for each other on their television soap opera, Pavitra Rishta. It ran from 2009 to 2014. The two split up in 2016 after a six-year relationship.

Bollywood actor Ankita Lokhande poses for photos during promotions of her upcoming film Manikarnika. (PTI)

Ankita is now dating a businessman Vicky Jain. She confirmed her relationship in an interview to Bombay Times. “He is a very nice guy. He is a businessman from Bilaspur. Yes, I am in love and you will get to know about it when the time is right,” she said. She was also asked about the wedding to which she responded, “If it happens, I will let you know and invite you for the wedding. I can’t say anything right now, but there are no such plans, yet. I am just focussing on work at the moment.”

Sushant also wished Ankita good luck when she shared her first look from Manikarnika. “It looks absolutely great Ankita. I’m extremely happy to see this. May God bless with lots of success and happiness,” he has posted on Instagram.

He spoke about wishing her in a recent interview, “I liked it (Ankita’s first look) a lot and whatever I wrote was from my heart. I wanted to congratulate her.” He was also asked if he wished Ankita personally, and Sushant said that he did not feel the need to do so. “What I write on social media is how I am really, and whatever I wrote on the platform is not for the people but for her (Ankita).”

While Ankita’s Manikarnika—starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead role—will release on January 25, Sushant’s dacoit drama Sonchiriya will be out on March 1.

First Published: Jan 22, 2019 15:31 IST