Ankita Lokhande is in a throwback mode, shares a bunch of childhood pics. See them here
Ankita Lokhande has shared a number pictures from her childhood and she looks confident in them too. See them here.bollywood Updated: Aug 01, 2019 15:31 IST
Actor Ankita Lokhande has shared a bunch of childhood pictures and needless to say, she looks cute as a button. In many of the pictures, she looks rather serious as well.
Sharing one of the pictures, she wrote: “Growing apart doesn’t change the fact that for a time we grew side by side..our roots will always be tangled.” In it, Ankita stands, arm-in-arm with other children. In another picture, a frowning Ankita stands close to an older relative, during the latter’s wedding while yet another shows her, possibly aged 3 years, surrounded by tiny tots. In another picture, a happy Ankita wearing an orange and white frock dances with a tiny friend, perhaps at a friend’s birthday party. Another rather cute picture shows Ankita, perhaps barely a year old, sporting a fake crown.
Also read: MLA asks Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor to undergo dope test to prove innocence, refuses to apologise
Ankita is in a happy space with regard to her relationship with her boyfriend Vicky Jain. A while back, she had shared some pictures where Vicky is down on one knee as if he were proposing to her. Sharing it, she wrote: “I will think about it.”
Rumours of her wedding to Vicky have been around for a long time. Responding to them, she had earlier told Bombay Times, “If it happens, I will let you know and invite you for the wedding. I can’t say anything right now, but there are no such plans, yet. I am just focussing on work at the moment.” Speaking about Vicky, she continued, “He is a very nice guy. He is a businessman from Bilaspur. Yes, I am in love and you will get to know about it when the time is right.”
Follow @htshowbiz for more
First Published: Aug 01, 2019 15:30 IST