Home / Bollywood / Ankita Lokhande recalls conversation about suicide she had with Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘He believed it is a terrible thing’

Ankita Lokhande recalls conversation about suicide she had with Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘He believed it is a terrible thing’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-girlfriend, Ankita Lokhande, has recalled a conversation they had about suicide, and Sushant’s stance on it.

bollywood Updated: Jul 31, 2020 21:42 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput dated for six years until 2016.
Actor Ankita Lokhande has reasserted her stance on the death of her ex-boyfriend, Sushant Singh Rajput, saying that he could not have been depressed. Sushant died by suicide on June 14, at the age of 34.

In an interview to AajTak, Ankita recalled a conversation she’d had with Sushant about suicide. “I don’t know where this depression talk came from but I can’t believe this can happen. He was a strong man,” Ankita said. She added, “Ek din hum kisike suicide ke baare mein baat kar rahe they, he told me agar mere dimag mein aise khayal aye toh main 15 minutes mein khud ko thik kar lunga. Suicide bohot galat cheez hai woh kehta tha (One day we were talking about suicide. He told me, if he ever has such thoughts, he will clear his head in 15 minutes. He believed suicide is a terrible thing to do).”

Also read: Ankita Lokhande says she hadn’t been in touch with Sushant Singh Rajput for 4 years, his sister told her: ‘I’m losing my brother’

Ankita and Sushant dated for six years until 2016. They met on the sets of their television show Pavitra Rishta, which Sushant quit to pursue a career in films.

In an earlier interview to Republic TV, Ankita had said that the Sushant she knew was a happy person. “Sushant was not the guy who could commit suicide. We have seen worse situations when we were together. He was a happy-go-lucky guy,” she said. “How much ever I know him, he wasn’t a depressed guy. I have not seen a person like Sushant, a guy who used to write his own dreams, he had a diary... He had his 5-year plan — what he wants to do, how he will look, etc. And exactly after 5 years, he had fulfilled them. And when things like ‘depression’ are used after his name... it is heartbreaking. He might be upset, anxious, yes, but depression is a big word. Calling someone ‘bipolar’ is a big thing.”

Also read: Ankita Lokhande breaks silence on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, says he could not have taken his own life, was not depressed

Ankita on Thursday was questioned by the Bihar Police at her Mumbai residence. More than 40 persons have been questioned by the Mumbai Police in connection to the case so far, amid public pressure to have it transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation. Sushant’s father, KK Singh, earlier this week filed an FIR against his girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, under several sections of the Indian Penal Code.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

'Situation remains fragile': Delhi L-G on turning down AAP's Unlock 3 move
Sheikh Hasina at helm, India-Bangladesh economic cooperation sets a new milestone
'Next up is Pakistan': BJP as Rajasthan CM Gehlot, MLAs move to Jaisalmer
Interview: 14 questions on New Education Policy answered by HRD minister
China-Australia envoys spar on Twitter over Beijing's action in South China Sea
ED raids owners of realty firm Ambience Group in money laundering probe
Supreme Court bats for opening temples, churches, mosques during Unlock phases
Actor Amit Sadh: 'I have lived in a gutter and I am proud of my life'
