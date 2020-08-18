Ankita Lokhande shares pic with mom Vandana Phadnis, declares unflinching love: ‘I love u maa’. See pic

bollywood

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 15:11 IST

Actor Ankita Lokhande shared a picture with her mother Vandana Phadnis on Monday. Ankita’s many fans were effusive in praise of her beauty.

Sharing a picture, Ankita simply wrote: “I love u maa @vandanaphadnis.” Ankita’s fans showered her with their affection and also commented on her beauty. While the comments section were full of heart emojis, some wrote about her beauty; “Sach me yarr ap bhut khoobsurat hain (you are truly very beautiful)” while another said “Love u mam”.

Ankita has been steadfast in her support for Sushant Singh Rajput’s family in their quest for unearthing, what they claimed, to the truth behind Sushant’s death. From making television appearances to speaking about the Sushant she knew till they went their own ways in 2016 to coming out in support of his family and calling for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Ankita has been rather consistent.

Speaking about Sushant, she had earlier told Republic TV in July that the person knew could never commit suicide. She had said: “Sushant was not the guy who could commit suicide. We have seen worse situations when we were together. He was a happy-go-lucky guy.”

“How much ever I know him, he wasn’t a depressed guy. I have not seen a person like Sushant, a guy who used to write his own dreams, he had a diary... He had his 5-year plan — what he wants to do, how he will look, etc. And exactly after 5 years, he had fulfilled them. And when things like ‘depression’ are used after his name... it is heartbreaking. He might be upset, anxious, yes, but depression is a big word. Calling someone ‘bipolar’ is a big thing,” she had continued.

She had, however, accepted that blind items written in tabloids about him would affect him badly. She had said: “Very badly. Sushant was very sensitive and very emotional about his career and everything. He was even affected by what people used to say about our relationship. He would be affected by what people would write about him. A boy, who came from outside and made it big solely due to his hard work, how would he be unaffected by such things?”

Sushant had died by suicide at his home in Mumbai. While Mumbai Police had begun investigating the case, Sushant’s father KK Singh, towards the end of July, had filed an FIR in Patna accusing his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty of abetment to suicide and siphoning off money from his son’s account, among other charges. The actor’s family has been demanding CBI probe into the matter. Enforcement Directorate is also looking into the financial irregularities in the case.

