Annup Sonii on Covid-19 crisis: This period will go down in the history books

bollywood

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 14:29 IST

The Covid-19 pandemic has become a global catastrophe with even the United Nation calling it worst crisis since World War II.

Acknowledging how deep and serious dent it will leave on lives and the economy, actor Annup Sonii feels keeping the morale high and getting on with life is what all should do.

“This is the time people have to control their emotions and take care of themselves. This has been a crisis that people never dreamt of. It is something that will go down in the history books. This will be a full-fledged chapter in the books because of the implications it has had on our lives. This is indeed worse than any war, the number of deaths is staggering and it is so painful to see what’s happening around us,” he says.

The 45-year-old says amid all this period social media has been both a boon and a bane. The actor admits he was quite taken aback by how some celebrities have been over doing it on social media and sharing more what’s needed.

Sonii explains, “I can understand the mindset being that aap sara din khali baithe hain, kuch kar nahi rahe hain. You are posting every little detail about your life. I don’t know if there is a need for that obviously I am not the authority to comment on. I am neither active on social media nor am I am somebody who understands the whole game.”

The Crime Patrol host further feels that even with his limited knowledge about social media, he realises that one should post seeing the gravity of the situation and the crisis that many are facing.

“I always feel that a person’s social media post shows their personality and their mindset. Post what’s meaningful in such a situation, don’t do it just to be a part of the rat race, that does not work,” he says.

