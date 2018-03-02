Anupam Kher invited by London School of Economics

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has been invited to speak at the LSE SU India Forum (LIF) 2018 hosted by the prestigious London School of Economics (LSE). Previously known as the Economic Forum for India at LSE, it is a first of its kind conference in the UK involving keynote speeches and panel discussions on major issues facing contemporary India across a variety of fields.

The conference serves as a platform for students and professionals alike, to hear from and engage with inspiring leaders. Kher will address the students at the Old Theatre at LSE on Saturday. “It is a pleasure to speak to the students at the London School of Economics. By sharing my life experiences, I hope to motivate them to achieve their dreams, become successful individuals and most importantly responsible human beings,” Kher said in a statement.

The youth, he believes, are the future of the country. “They live in times of tough competition where certain failure is inevitable. The power of failure gave me the strength to succeed and it is our responsibility to help our youth realise this to be able to live life to its fullest,” he said.

The Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Chairperson has featured in over 500 films like “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge”, “A Wednesday!” and “Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!”

