Anupam Kher is sure his hair will grow, Parineeti Chopra regrets good hair day: Bollywood shares lockdown ke side effects

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 13:56 IST

Anupam Kher has finally found hope as he thinks his hair may grow during the 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid coronavirus outbreak. The actor has shared a few different looks of himself, asking his fans about which style he should opt for when it happens.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote on Instagram, “I have a feeling my hair may grow during this #SelfQuarantine and #Lockdown time. If that happens Which style do you think will fit me the most? Please don’t laugh. It is a serious matter. #SelfQuarantineKeSideEffects #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai.”

While the first picture shows him with platinum blonde silky hair falling on his forehead, the other pictures feature him wearing black wigs.

Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra was upset that there was no one to witness her good hair day. Documenting them on her Instagram stories, she shared a few selfies showing off her perfectly straight hair. “Sadness in my eyes, because such a good hair day and no one will see it,” she wrote.

Parineeti Chopra flaunts her perfectly straight hair.

There are many more celebrities who chose to provide some comic relief in times of soaring stress levels. Ali Asgar, better known for dressing up as Dadi or Nani on The Kapil Sharma Show, shared a midnight thought on Twitter. He wrote, “So jaao...subah uthkar phir Sona hai ...”

So jaao😴subah uthkar phir Sona hai ...😷 — Ali Asgar (@kingaliasgar) March 24, 2020

Vir Das, who has just released a comedy show on his YouTube channel, reacted to the lockdown in his own style. He tweeted, “In 21 days I’m probably gonna finish the internet. What comes after embroidery videos? That’s where I am right now.”

In 21 days I'm probably gonna finish the internet. What comes after embroidery videos? That's where I am right now. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) March 25, 2020

A day before, Neena Gupta shared a candid video in which she could be seen wearing a heavy gold necklace with casuals at home. The actor said since she can’t go anywhere wearing her necklace, she has no other choice but to flaunt it on social media.

Calling it a good idea, she said, “Ever since I got it, I never got to go it or attend a function or a wedding. So I thought of wearing it and show off, at least I will be happy after showing off on social media. Who knows when we will get to attend a function, so this is not a bad idea. These days, I sometimes spend the entire day in my night suit. We people do not get ready at home, we only get ready when we have to go out. Actually we all want some appreciation, someone saying, ‘Achche lag rahe ho (looking good)’.”

