Anupam Kher opens up on friendship with Robert De Niro, says he wrote paper on Hollywood star in drama school

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 17:35 IST

Anupam Kher has shared a picture with Hollywood star Robert De Niro and called it his ‘most priceless possession’. Kher reminisced about how he wrote a paper on De Niro’s films, Mean Streets and Taxi Driver, while studying at the National School of Drama.

Sharing a black-and-white picture with De Niro on Instagram, Kher wrote, “Story of this pic: There won’t be a single actor in the world, aspiring or established, who won’t be an ardent fan of this phenomenal legendary actor #RobertDeNiro. As a drama school student I had done a special paper on two of his earlier films Mean Streets and Taxi Driver. Never in my wildest dreams had I ever thought way back in 1977 that one day I will get an opportunity of not only working with him in #SilverLiningPlaybook but will also have the good fortune of calling him my friend.”

Kher also shared the back-story of the picture that was taken at De Niro’s New York apartment by David O Russell, who also directed Silver Linings Playbook, and how they ended up striking the same pose. “This picture was shot in his apartment in New York by #DavidORussell, director of SLP. As always I had requested for a picture and as always he was obliging. At that moment I thought it will be cool to point my finger in appreciation towards the legend in the picture. And then in almost slow motion I saw his hand going up and pointing his finger towards me in the similar manner. Miraculously David clicked the picture at that very moment. And I registered my name in the history with this pic. For me this will always be my most priceless possession. Jai Ho #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai #TaxiDriver #GodFather #RagingBull #CapeFear #NewYorkNewYork #AnalyseThis #Awakening #TheIntern #TheIrishman,” he wrote.

Currently, Kher is quarantining at his Mumbai residence with his family. His mother, who tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month, was discharged from Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital last week. He shared in an update on social media that she has now been ‘declared healthy by all medical parameters’.

