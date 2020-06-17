Anupam Kher shares advice he got when he was sleeping on a railway platform, says film industry is filled with great people

Actor Anupam Kher, who worked with Sushant Singh Rajput in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, has urged newcomers in the film industry to not give up on their dreams. Sushant died by suicide on Sunday, at the age of 34, after reportedly battling depression.

“A message for all the young dreamers who come to the city of Mumbai to make it big,” the actor captioned his post, which has been viewed over 150000 times. “There has been a debate raging in the media, about what led to Sushant Singh Rajput taking his own life,” Anupam began the video by saying in Hindi. “Today I want to address the thousands of youngsters, from small towns all across India, who are coming to Mumbai to fulfil their dreams.”

He said that it is possible that they might have second thoughts after hearing about Sushant. “The lockdown would’ve added to your stress,” he said, adding that parents might be calling their kids back home.

“The same thing happened to me when I came to Bombay. They used to make fun of me for being bald, for being thin, for being from a Hindi medium school. This has been happening to ‘outsiders’ for years,” the actor said. “But friends, you cannot quit. You cannot leave your dreams unfulfilled. You cannot be scared.” He said that when he was at his lowest, sleeping on railway platforms, he used to remind himself of a saying that his grandfather used to tell him: ‘Bheega hua aadmi baarish se nahi darta (The man who is drenched does not fear the rain)’.”

Perhaps Sushant was alone, Anupam said. “We don’t know what he was going through, but there can be no bigger tribute that you could give him, than by succeeding as outsiders. Our victory will be our biggest tribute.”

He ended by saying that Mumbai is the most generous city in the world, as it has fulfilled thousands of dreams. The industry is filled with fine folk, “and they will guide to the summit,” he said.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

