Anupam Kher speaks at Oxford Union, thanks students after talking about cinema and India

Speaking at the Oxford Union in England, veteran actor Anupam Kher has said that it was a learning experience for him to speak about his ups, downs of life, cinema and India.

Anupam on Wednesday tweeted that he had been excited to speak there. He wrote: “Excited to be speaking at Oxford Union this evening. I know I studied at DAV Higher Secondary Hindi medium School in Shimla. Never got more than 38 per cent marks for my studies. But I also know, life mein by god kuch bhi ho sakta hai (anything can happen in life).”

Excited to be speaking at @OxfordUnion this evening. I know I studied at DAV Higher Secondary Hindi medium School in Shimla. Never got more than 38% marks for my studies. But I also know, life mei by god .... #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai.😍🤓😎 pic.twitter.com/uxdz30JZ9I — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 12, 2019

The Oxford Union Society, also known as the Oxford Union, is a debating society in the city of Oxford, England, whose membership is drawn primarily from the University of Oxford. The 64-year-old said in another tweet on Thursday: “Thank you members of Oxford Union and president Genevieve Athis for your warmth, welcome and appreciation. It was a learning experience to speak to you about my ups & downs of life, about cinema and of course about India. A special thanks to Indian students.”

Thank you members of @OxfordUnion and president @genathis98 for your warmth, welcome and appreciation. It was a learning experience to speak to you about my ups & downs of life, about cinema and of course about India. A special thanks to Indian students. Jai Ho.🙏😍🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/HsIWMQXPqD — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 12, 2019

On the Bollywood front, Anupam was last seen on the big screen in “The Accidental Prime Minister” in which he played former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

