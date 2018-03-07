Anupam Kher turns 63, spends day shooting in New York

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who turned 63 on Wednesday, spent his birthday shooting in New York for an American series. He counted his blessings in a personalised message to his fans.

In a video message posted on Twitter, Anupam narrated a short story about his life.

He said: “A few years back, in fact many years back, on March 7, Pushkar Nath and Dulari had their first child in a small hill station called Shimla. They nicknamed their son Bittu. Bittu worked hard and over a period of time, Bittu became Anupam Kher.

“Today I am in New York on my birthday, shooting for an American series, my 513th project. God has been kind to Bittu. So today I want to thank you all for your blessings.”

Several of his industry friends also took to social media to wish Anupam on his special day.