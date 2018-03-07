 Anupam Kher turns 63, spends day shooting in New York | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Anupam Kher turns 63, spends day shooting in New York

In a video message posted on Twitter, Anupam Kher narrated a short story about his life.

bollywood Updated: Mar 07, 2018 21:10 IST
Anupam Kher arrives at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Los Angeles.
Anupam Kher arrives at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Los Angeles.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who turned 63 on Wednesday, spent his birthday shooting in New York for an American series. He counted his blessings in a personalised message to his fans.

In a video message posted on Twitter, Anupam narrated a short story about his life.

He said: “A few years back, in fact many years back, on March 7, Pushkar Nath and Dulari had their first child in a small hill station called Shimla. They nicknamed their son Bittu. Bittu worked hard and over a period of time, Bittu became Anupam Kher.

“Today I am in New York on my birthday, shooting for an American series, my 513th project. God has been kind to Bittu. So today I want to thank you all for your blessings.”

Several of his industry friends also took to social media to wish Anupam on his special day.

