Anurag Kashyap says he won’t take an IndiGo flight till ‘Kunal Kamra is allowed to fly’

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 12:03 IST

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has said that he will not fly IndiGo till their ban on Kunal Kamra is lifted. The film director took an early morning Vistara flight to Kolkata for an event and landed seven hours before the event in the city, instead of taking an afternoon IndiGo that he was earlier booked on.

The filmmaker told The Telegraph in an interview, “I was booked on IndiGo by the organisers to come to Dum Dum... After Kamra was banned, I told the organisers I will not fly IndiGo. I told them I will not fly this airline because I thought the ban was very unreasonable.”

“My thing is: there is nothing I can do about it. It does not make much of a difference. But as I wanted to register my dissent, I thought that I would not fly IndiGo. I want to fly Vistara. The IndiGo flight was on Monday afternoon and the Vistara flight was in the morning. They (the organisers) informed (me) that to fly Vistara, you have to wake up at 4am. I said, ‘I will wake up at 4am, but I will not fly IndiGo’,” Kashyap said. He flew from Mumbai to Kolkata with Vistara on Monday.

Earlier, Kunal also took a Vistara flight and updated a photo on social media, “My airport look all thanks to @airvistara following due process... #lovevistara.”

Kamra was accused of heckling journalist Arnab Goswami onboard IndiGo’s Mumbai-Lucknow flight on January 28 and was barred by the airline for six months. The airline had said the artist’s behaviour on its flight 6E 5317 was “unacceptable”. Air India, SpiceJet and GoAir followed suit with bans.

Rohit Mateti, who was the captain of flight 6E5317, wrote a letter to the airline asserting that Kamra’s conduct on the flight may be considered “unsavoury” but could not be classified as that of a “Level 1 Unruly passenger”.

Kamra has now issued a legal notice to IndiGo seeking an unconditional apology from the airline as well as monetary compensation for causing him “mental pain and agony”.

