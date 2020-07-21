e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Anurag Kashyap shuts down troll who took a dig at his unsuccessful marriages

Anurag Kashyap shuts down troll who took a dig at his unsuccessful marriages

Anurag Kashyap gave it back to a Twitter user who tried to take a dig at his unsuccessful marriages with Aarti Bajaj and Kalki Koechlin.

bollywood Updated: Jul 21, 2020 21:59 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Anurag Kashyap has been divorced twice.
Anurag Kashyap has been divorced twice.
         

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap schooled a troll who tried to mock him for his unsuccessful marriages and said that he has no business trying to preach to anyone. He was previously married to film editor Aarti Bajaj, with whom he has daughter Aaliyah, and actor Kalki Koechlin.

Replying to one of Anurag’s tweets, a Twitter user had written, “Ek biwi nahi sambhli, chale hai gyaan baatne (You could not handle one wife, yet you are trying to impart knowledge).”

Anurag hit back saying, “Auraton ko sambhalna nahi padta, woh khud ko sambhal sakti hai aur tumko aur tumhare khandaan ko bhi. Jab nahi jama, woh chali gayi. Ghulam nahi thi kisi ki, ki main baandh ke rakhta. Baaki aapka mahaul theek hai na (Women do not need to be handled, they can handle themselves as well as you and your entire family. When it did not work out between us, she left. She was not some slave that I would keep her tied up. So, how are things with you)?”

Hindustantimes

While Anurag is no stranger to being trolled, he is now facing flak for being critical of actor Kangana Ranaut and her recent comments on nepotism. He shared an interview of hers after the release of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and said that though she used to be a close friend of his, he does not recognise this new version of her.

Also see: Taapsee Pannu shares old video of Kangana Ranaut defending star kids and their privilege, takes a dig at her. Watch

Kangana’s team slammed Anurag, calling him a ‘mini Mahesh Bhatt’. “Here is mini Mahesh Bhatt telling Kangana she is all alone and surrounded by fake people who are using her, anti nationals, urban naxals the way they protect terrorists now protecting movie mafia,” her team wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Anurag has promised to make some explosive revelations. “And for the trolls who wants to distract people by the whataboutery. I am going to answer every question . About everything . Coming up,” he wrote on Twitter.

