Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli go grocery shopping in New Zealand, buy fancy tea. See new pic

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 14:00 IST

Actor Anushka Sharma was with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli in New Zealand, where the Indian cricket team is on tour against the Kiwis for a test series. Their fan clubs on social media are working overtime to share every new picture of the couple they can get their hands on.

The latest picture shows Virat and Anushka apparently grocery shopping. In the picture, Anushka can be seen carrying a shopping basket, with Virat by her side. Both seem to be deciding whether or not they want to buy a particular tea.

Anushka returned to India for a quick appearance at an awards show. She also posed for photographer Dabboo Ratnani, and shared the shot on Instagram with the caption, “2020 Calendar Shot. Happy 25 years of doing what you love @dabbooratnani ! Here’s to many many more.” In a video shared by Dabboo on YouTube, Anushka describes her look as ‘cool, icy, glittery’.

Before heading home for work, Anushka had said goodbye to Virat in an Instagram post. “You’d think good byes get easier with time. But they never do ... .” she’d written.

Anushka is currently on an acting hiatus. Her last film was the critical and commercial flop Zero, which has also halted Shah Rukh Khan’s career. Anushka said in a recent interview that she wanted to take a break from being on autopilot. She was recently spotted filming a promo video, reportedly for an upcoming biopic of former cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

“I was on auto pilot, and it got exhausting. There was a period when I was shooting two films simultaneously. I made choices that weren’t necessarily healthy. I needed to try other things, things that didn’t fit into the schedule that I had found myself getting accustomed to for such a long time,” she told Grazia.

