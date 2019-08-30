Anushka Sharma joins Virat Kohli and Team India as they visit High Commissioner’s residence in Jamaica

bollywood

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 16:13 IST

Actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli were invited as guests at the High Commissioner’s residence in Jamaica on Thursday. They were joined by other members of the Indian cricket team, which is on a tour of West Indies.

Pictures of their meeting were shared on the official Twitter page of High Commission. “A welcome reception was hosted by H.E Sevala Naik, High Commissioner and Mrs. Sunitha Naik in honour of visiting Indian Cricket Team led by Mr. Virat Kohli, Captain of the Indian National Team,” the tweet read.

A welcome reception was hosted by H.E Sevala Naik, High Commissioner and Mrs. Sunitha Naik in honour of visiting Indian Cricket Team led by Mr. Virat Kohli, Captain of the Indian National Team. pic.twitter.com/XzXCBFBYDa — India in Jamaica (@hcikingston) August 29, 2019

Anushka was seen in an animal print maxi dress and she tied her hair in a bun. Virat was seen in a white polo shirt of Team India, as were the other cricketers.

Anushka recently shared pictures from their trip to West Indies. One picture showed her in an orange and pink bikini, chilling by the pool. Anushka captioned the image: “Sun kissed & blessed.” Virat left red-heart and heart eyes emojis in the comments section. The picture earned her several memes and jokes with many comparing her with traffic cones and VLC Media Player icon.

In another picture, Virat and Anushka were seen soaking up the sun by the beach. He even shared a picture with his teammates as they posed together in the ocean.

Anushka was last seen on screen in Anand L Rai’s Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film was a dud at the box office and Anushka has not decided her next project yet.

First Published: Aug 30, 2019 16:13 IST