Anushka Sharma joins Virat Kohli in Miami ahead of West Indies series, enjoys a list lunch with friends. See pics

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 09:15 IST

Actor Anushka Sharma has accompanied her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli for India’s tour of West Indies. Pictures of Anushka and Virat from Dubai, on route to Miami, have emerged online. Later, the couple was also spotted by fans, enjoying a day in Miami city with friends.

In the pictures, the couple is seen seated inside what looks like an airport bus. Anushka is in a black and white striped shirt while Virat is casually dressed in a white T-shirt. In other pictures, Anushka sports a white and blue stripped pant suit and they pose with fans.

Anushka had previously accompanied Virat as India took part in the India World Cup in England. They returned to India after India exited the tournament.

Anushka has not signed any films post Zero. Recently, a rumour started doing the rounds that the actor is pregnant. Denying it, in an interview with Filmfare, Anushka said, “Yeah. If you’re married then people ask, is she pregnant? They love to read into something when there really isn’t anything. ”

“An actress gets married and the next thing they talk about it is, is she pregnant? When she’s dating it’s like, shaadi karne wale hai ki nahi? It’s crude. You should allow people to live their life. What’s the need to jump the gun? Then put someone in a position where they end up clarifying unnecessarily. What irks me is the clarification part. Do I need to clarify? Nahi! But then that’s how it is. Any actress, who gets married... sabke baare mein they’ve said something. Someone could be wearing clothes that are loose. That’s because they’re trendy. But they’re said to be pregnant. It’s like a monkey on your back. You can’t do anything about it. You just ignore it,” she added.

Reportedly, Virat and cricketer Rohit Sharma had a spat during the World Cup which resulted in Rohit unfollowing the couple on Instagram. In a cryptic message, Anushka had hinted at it too.

First Published: Aug 01, 2019 09:09 IST