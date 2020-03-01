Anushka Sharma praises Madhuri Dixit’s ‘legendary expressions’ in Hum Aapke Hain Koun

bollywood

Anushka Sharma decided to rewatch Hum Aapke Hain Koun over the weekend and once again fell in love with Madhuri Dixit’s expressions. She shared a clip from the film on Instagram and praised the popular actor.

Anushka posted a short clip of Didi Tera Dewar Deewana song from the iconic film. She wrote, “Madhuri Dixit’s expressions are legendaryyy!! Uff.”

Through the 90’s Madhuri was among the most sought after actors of Bollywood. She worked in films such as Beta, Khalnayak, Dil, Saajan, Tezaab and many more. She was last seen in 2019’s Kalank with Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sanjay Dutt. The film, a big-budgeted Dharma production, failed to perform at the box office.

Anushka’s last film was also a dud. She was seen in Anand L Rai’s Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She has not signed or announced any project since.

Anushka was recently seen shooting for a project with cricketer Jhulan Goswami at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens. Their photos led to much speculation among the actor’s fans whether she is playing the cricketer in her biopic. Others also believed that the shoot could have been for an advertisement.

The actor, however, says she is not in a hurry to sign her next project. She told Hindustan Times in an interview, “I think I have reached that position and security as an actor in my career, where I don’t need to do things or sign films just because I have to fill up time.”

Talking to Grazia magazine, she said, “I was on auto pilot, and it got exhausting. There was a period when I was shooting two films simultaneously. I made choices that weren’t necessarily healthy. I needed to try other things, things that didn’t fit into the schedule that I had found myself getting accustomed to for such a long time.”

