Anushka Sharma proves she is one strong woman as she lifts massive weights at gym. Watch video

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 19:38 IST

Anushka Sharma’s new video will give you motivation to not skip gym this weekend. The actor posted a video of herself at the gym, lifting heavy weight with ease.

“I lift bro,” she wrote with the video. In it, Anushka could be seen taking deep breaths while lifting at least 30 kgs on a barbell. Watch the video here:

Anushka was recently in New Zealand to cheer for her cricketer husband Virat Kohli. The Indian cricket team was on tour against the Kiwis for a test series. She came back home to Mumbai recently for an awards show. She also featured on photographer Dabboo Ratnani’s annual calender and shared her shot on Instagram. “2020 Calendar Shot. Happy 25 years of doing what you love @dabbooratnani ! Here’s to many many more.” In a video shared by Dabboo on YouTube, Anushka described her look as ‘cool, icy, glittery’.

Anushka and Virat enjoyed their New Year with a vacation in Switzerland. She also posted some photos from their travel on Instagram. In one, she could be seen laughing and enjoying a meal with Virat. She captioned the photos: “Knowing what I want to eat and making me laugh! My husband has figured it out.”

Kohli also took to Instagram to share some happy moments from the holiday. “No stress about pictures when you’ve got the best photographer taking them for you,” he captioned his snap and tagged Anushka in it.

Anushka has not signed a film since 2018’s Zero flopped at the box office. The film was directed by Aanand L Rai and also starred Shah Rukh Khan with Katrina Kaif. There were reports that Anushka had signed the remake of Satte Pe Satta directed by Farah Khan. However, it was reported that she is not part of the project anymore.

