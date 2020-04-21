Anushka Sharma shares first glimpse of her Amazon Prime original. Watch

bollywood

Actor Anushka Sharma has shared a glimpse of her new production. While the clip does not mention the title, it is expected to be an Amazon Prime original that the actor’s production house Clean Slate Films is making. The show is a cop-based investigative dram; Anushka is not acting in the show.

Sharing it, she wrote on Instagram: “Sab badlega, samay, log aur lok (Everything is about to change - time, people and era). As the video opens, we see a city scape. As splashes on blood appears onscreen, a voice says: “The countdown has begun. To change the laws of the land, worms have crept in, who will spread terror and shed blood. They will turn the world into a living hell.” As the video draws to an end, we see a man, wielding a sharp object and swinging it, as if to throw it.

Sharing details about the new series, she tagged screenplay writer SudipSharma and actors Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi and Gul Panag and Bengali actor Swastika Mukherjee among others.

Amazon had announced as many of 20 shows across the world of which, one was to be an Anushka Sharma production. Created by Sudip Sharma (writer of NH 10 & Udta Punjab) and produced by Clean Slate Films, this new Indian Prime Original series would be an investigative thriller that also acts as a scathing commentary of modern day Indian society and politics. The series went into production in February 2019.

Anushka was last seen in a film in 2018 in Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero. Speaking about her break from acting, she had said in an interview: “I was on auto pilot, and it got exhausting. There was a period when I was shooting two films simultaneously. I made choices that weren’t necessarily healthy. I needed to try other things, things that didn’t fit into the schedule that I had found myself getting accustomed to for such a long time.”

