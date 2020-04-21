Kartik Aaryan’s sister slaps him during a prank, he says ‘Subah Utho Nahao Pito So Jao’. Watch video

bollywood

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 08:48 IST

Days after Kartik Aaryan’s sister Kritika mentioned in a note that the actor wasn’t spending enough time with her, the two are now churning out back-to-back funny videos on TikTok. The latest video shared by Kartik shows Kritika beating up the actor.

Kartik shared the video on Instagram and captioned it hilariously, “Subah Utho Nahao Pito So Jao #QuarantineLife #KokiToki.” It shows Kritika playing a prank with Kartik, who ends up getting slapped by her after falling in her trap.

Many of Kartik’s fans and friends laughed over the video which got 2.5 million ‘likes’ in a few hours. Kritika, who is a doctor by profession, commented: “sweet revenge.” Kartik offered her a rose emoji in reaction to her comment. Arjun Kapoor reacted to the video “Angrezi Medium.” Warda Khan Nadiadwala commented, “Ahhhhhh!!!!! Badlaaaaaaaa.” A fan also wrote, “Hahahahahahahahaha @dr.kiki_ Kya revenge liya hai ... maza aa gaya @kartikaaryan.”

A day before, Kartik had shared a video where he flipped his sister for serving him a poorly-made chapatti and captioned it “No compromise on food quality”. In the video, the actor can be seen taking a bite of a chapatti but hates it. He moves towards his sister, holds her by her braid and swings her out of the balcony.

Kartik and Kritika were earlier seen stepping into the shoes of Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta to recreate a scene from the film, Koi…Mil Gaya.

Also read: Aishwarya Rai felt bizarre post engagement with Abhishek Bachchan, he calls her a ‘football hooligan’

Kritika had penned a post last week to praise her brother and his new online show Koki Poochega. She had written, “I cannot count the number of times you’ve made me feel proud of you. Here’s one more added to that long list! “KOKI POOCHEGA” what an epic initiative! Love the show and i’m so proud of the thought and hard work you’ve put into it. It’s annoying how you don’t have time for me , even though we’re home, because you’re so busy working all the time. But then that constant smile on your face while you’re at it tells me how much you love your work. Makes me happy seeing you occupied day in and day out so you could make good use of your talents at a time like this.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more