Anushka Sharma shares new pic with Virat Kohli from self-isolation, fans call them ‘quarantine goals’

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 15:18 IST

Actor Anushka Sharma has shared a new picture with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli and it’s the cutest one ever. The photo shows the couple making funny faces and cuddling while in self-isolation against Covid-19.

“Self - isolation is helping us love each other in all ways & forms,” Anushka captioned the post. While she is seen in a white graphic T-shirt, Virat is seen in a blue T-shirt.

Their fans loved seeing their new photo. “Couple goals,” wrote one. “I don’t know why but... Anushka’s this look...make me remind of her role in zero movie,” read another comment. Someone even commented, “ISOLATION GOALS.”

The couple on Friday urged people to stay indoors and follow all the guidelines issued by the authorities amid the growing number of positive coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in the country. Anushka shared a video on her social media handles with the caption, “Stay home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.”

Re-tweeting his wife’s message, Kohli wrote, “The need of the hour is to absolutely respect and follow the government’s directive. Stay home. Stay safe. Stay healthy. We know we all going through a very difficult time. And the only way to stop this coronavirus is by acting together,” said the couple in the video.

“We are staying at our home for our safety and for everyone else’s as well. And you should do it to prevent the spread of the virus. Lets make it safe for us and everyone else by self isolation,” they added.

The total number of positive cases of Covid-19 in India stands at 258. Four deaths (one each) have been reported in Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab, and Maharashtra. The World Health Organization declared the Covid-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11.

