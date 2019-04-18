Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli clicked by fans in Kolkata ahead of an IPL match. See pic

IPL 2019 is on in full swing and cricketers have been criss-crossing the country. On Wednesday, Anushka Sharma and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli were clicked by fans at the Kolkata airport. RCB will play against Shah Rukh Khan’s Kolkata Knight Riders in the city on April 19.

Also read: After Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli sets her target on Ajay Devgn, says ‘these men are intoxicated with money’

On Tuesday, Anushka and Virat had hosted a party for the team members of RCB in Mumbai. A number of team members like Himmat Singh and Dev Padikkal had shared pictures from the party.

Anushka hasn’t signed any film after the release of her last film, Zero. The film, which also starred Shah Rukh and Katrina Kaif, bombed badly at the box office. Anushka left for New Zealand and Australia soon after to be with her husband as the Indian cricket team was touring down under. Both had posted many pictures and videos of their time spent there.

Anushka’s last hit was Sui Dhaaga, a Yashraj Film, where she had co-starred with Varun Dhawan. Anushka may not have signed any film but she will remain busy as a producer. Along with her brother Karnesh Sharma, she will be producing a film called Bulbul for Netflix as well making a web series for Amazon Prime.

Speaking about her choices as an actor, she had told HT: “The best situation for me to be in - as an actor as well as the audience - would be to watch a film which is entertaining but it must also leave some thoughts - in a very subtle manner - in your mind to ponder over.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 18, 2019 10:53 IST