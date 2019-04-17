Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli are perfect hosts as they party with RCB team members, see pics

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli on Tuesday hosted a party at their Mumbai home for the Royal Challengers Bangalore players and team members Himmat Singh and Dev Padikkal have now shared photos from the evening.

Sharing a picture with Anushka and Virat, Himmat wrote: “Thank you @virat.kohli and @anushkasharma for hosting such a lovely dinner party!” Looking pretty in a black and white dress, Anushka could be seen posing with Virat and Himmat for the photo.

Also read: Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan responds to Rangoli, Kangana Ranaut

Anushka, who hasn’t signed any new film after Zero, is often spotted with her husband Virat. She will, however, be producing a film for Netflix. Called Bulbul, the film will be co-produced by Anushka and her brother Karnesh Sharma. She will also be producing a web series for Amazon.

On being asked about her future plans, Anushka had told Hindustan Times some time back, “The best situation for me to be in — as an actor as well as the audience — would be to watch a film which is entertaining but it must also leave some thoughts — in a very subtle manner — in your mind to ponder over.” Anushka may often be seen in conventional roles as an actor, but she is a risk-taker when it comes to production. Of the three films she has produced under her banner Clean Slate Films, Pari (2018) and NH10 (2015) were appreciated for going where none would have ventured.

Zero, produced by Shah Rukh Khan, which starred Anushka, Katrina Kaif and him in lead roles, was promoted majorly by the three. However, the film failed to impress and sank without a trace. 2018 did bode well for Anushka otherwise; while her production Pari was appreciated for its daring content, her film Sui Dhaaga, a Yash Raj film, was a winner at the box office.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 17, 2019 11:42 IST