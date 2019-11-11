Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli cuddle with cute calves on Bhutan trip, post pics

bollywood

Anushka Sharma has shared more pictures from her Bhutan vacation with cricketer husband Virat Kohli. Anushka has been sharing constant updates from the trip, during which they celebrated Virat’s birthday, on social media.

“Love recognizes love,” Anushka captioned the post, which shows the couple cuddling with two calves. Both Virat and Anushka are wearing trekking gear, complete with solid boots and sports watches. The post received love from Anushka’s industry friends and colleagues. Shraddha Kapoor left a string of heart emojis in the comments section, while Zareen Khan wrote, “Love.”

A day ago, Anushka had shared three pictures on Instagram, this time of the couple playing with a puppy. The third picture showed Virat walking along a mountain pathway, surrounded by Buddhist prayer flags.

Previously, Anushka has shared pictures from visits to a ‘sabzi mandi’, to a Bhutanese family’s home, and also from a temple, where they lit lamps to celebrate Virat’s 31st birthday. Anushka shared pictures on his birthday and wrote, “This one is my blessing. My friend, My confidante , My one true love. I hope you find the light-guiding your path always and may you choose to do the right thing every time. Your compassion is what makes you a good leader and I pray that you always have that in abundance. Happy Birthday my love.”

Even Virat shared some pictures from the vacation and wrote, “When you get a chance to come close to the beauty of nature, thoughts cease and you become one with the moment and merge with the divine energy. So grateful.”

