e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 11, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 11, 2019

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli cuddle with cute calves on Bhutan trip, post pics

Actor Anushka Sharma has shared new updates from her Bhutan trip with husband Virat Kohli. Check them out here.

bollywood Updated: Nov 11, 2019 13:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are living their best lives.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are living their best lives.
         

Anushka Sharma has shared more pictures from her Bhutan vacation with cricketer husband Virat Kohli. Anushka has been sharing constant updates from the trip, during which they celebrated Virat’s birthday, on social media.

“Love recognizes love,” Anushka captioned the post, which shows the couple cuddling with two calves. Both Virat and Anushka are wearing trekking gear, complete with solid boots and sports watches. The post received love from Anushka’s industry friends and colleagues. Shraddha Kapoor left a string of heart emojis in the comments section, while Zareen Khan wrote, “Love.”

 

View this post on Instagram

Love recognizes love 💜✨💜

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

A day ago, Anushka had shared three pictures on Instagram, this time of the couple playing with a puppy. The third picture showed Virat walking along a mountain pathway, surrounded by Buddhist prayer flags.

Previously, Anushka has shared pictures from visits to a ‘sabzi mandi’, to a Bhutanese family’s home, and also from a temple, where they lit lamps to celebrate Virat’s 31st birthday. Anushka shared pictures on his birthday and wrote, “This one is my blessing. My friend, My confidante , My one true love. I hope you find the light-guiding your path always and may you choose to do the right thing every time. Your compassion is what makes you a good leader and I pray that you always have that in abundance. Happy Birthday my love.”

 

View this post on Instagram

🐕+👫

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

Also read: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli meet a furry new friend on their vacation. See pics

Even Virat shared some pictures from the vacation and wrote, “When you get a chance to come close to the beauty of nature, thoughts cease and you become one with the moment and merge with the divine energy. So grateful.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Racing against deadline, Uddhav Thackeray phones Sonia Gandhi to seek support
Racing against deadline, Uddhav Thackeray phones Sonia Gandhi to seek support
On convocation day, JNU students protest against fee hike, clash with police
On convocation day, JNU students protest against fee hike, clash with police
Sharad Pawar meets Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai hotel, not Matoshree
Sharad Pawar meets Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai hotel, not Matoshree
In his reply to query on Sena-BJP ties, Arvind Sawant drops a big hint
In his reply to query on Sena-BJP ties, Arvind Sawant drops a big hint
24-yr-old comes to Gurugram for exams, raped by cousin in hotel room: Cops
24-yr-old comes to Gurugram for exams, raped by cousin in hotel room: Cops
Robbers steal TV set top box, mistaking it for a CCTV recorder
Robbers steal TV set top box, mistaking it for a CCTV recorder
Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev’s iconic Natraj shot in latest 83 still
Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev’s iconic Natraj shot in latest 83 still
Maharashtra deadlock: Hectic parleys underway between Sena, NCP & Cong
Maharashtra deadlock: Hectic parleys underway between Sena, NCP & Cong
trending topics
Kapil DevShiv SenaWhatsAppOnion pricesAmitabh BachchanSamsung Galaxy S11Ranveer SinghAyushmann KhurranaJNUGuru Nanak Jayanti QuotesHyderabad Train Accident

don't miss

latest news

India News

Bollywood News